HIDIVE Simulcasts Tokyo Mew Mew New, Call of the Night, 'Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?' Season 4 Anime

HIDIVE announced at its panel at Anime Boston on Saturday that it will simulcast the Tokyo Mew Mew New , Dungeon ni Deai o Motomeru no wa Machigatteiru Darō ka IV Shinshō Meikyū-hen (Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? IV New Arc: Labyrinth), and Call of the Night anime. All three anime will debut on HIDIVE this summer. HIDIVE also confirmed it will stream Made in Abyss: The Golden City of the Scorching Sun .

The all-new anime of Reiko Yoshida and Mia Ikumi 's Tokyo Mew Mew manga will premiere on TV Tokyo and its affiliates in July.

The anime follows Ichigo Momomiya, a girl who transforms into Mew Ichigo (Strawberry) with the power of the Iriomote leopard cat to save Earth from parasitic Chimera Anima aliens.

Takahiro Natori ( Aria the Crepuscolo , Cannon Busters ) is directing the anime at Yumeta Company and Graphinica , and Yuka Yamada ( Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid , Bungaku Shōjo , Neo Angelique Abyss ) is in charge of the series scripts. Satoshi Ishino ( Date A Live , No. 6 ) is designing the characters, and Toshiki Kameyama is directing the sound. Team-MAX 's Yasuharu Takanashi ( Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Crystal , Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal , Precure franchise, Zombie Land Saga , Fairy Tail ) is composing the music.

The anime will mark the 20th anniversary of the manga, as well as the 65th anniversary of Kodansha 's Nakayoshi magazine, which originally serialized it.

Yoshida and Ikumi serialized their original Tokyo Mew Mew magical girl manga from 2000 to 2003 (with Kodansha credited for the franchise's original concept), and Tokyopop published all seven volumes in English. Kodansha Comics released the manga in three omnibus volumes with a new translation in 2011. The manga inspired a 52-episode television anime series from 2002 to 2003.



Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? IV , the fourth anime season based on Fujino Ōmori and Suzuhito Yasuda 's Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? light novel series, will premiere on the Tokyo MX channel on July 22 at 25:05 (effectively, July 23 at 1:05 a.m.), and it will also run on the BS11 and AT-X channels, as well as on Abema and other streaming services.

The performing act sajou no hana contributes the opening theme song "Tentō," while Saori Hayami performs the ending theme song "Guide."

The returning staff members include director Hideki Tachibana , series script supervisor Hideki Shirane , character designer Shigeki Kimoto , sound director Jin Aketagawa , musical composer Keiji Inai , production companies EGG FIRM and SB Creative , and the animation studio J.C. Staff . In addition, original author Ōmori is formally joining the anime staff as a series script supervisor alongside Shirane.

The anime's third season premiered in October 2020 after a delay from July due to the effects of COVID-19. The season ended in December 2020. Sentai Filmworks licensed the season, and the anime is streaming on HIDIVE and Crunchyroll . Crunchyroll removed the anime on March 31.



The television anime of Kotoyama 's Call of the Night ( Yofukashi no Uta ) manga will premiere in Fuji TV 's Noitamina programming block in July.

Tomoyuki Itamura ( Monogatari series) is directing the anime at LIDEN FILMS with Tetsuya Miyanishi ( Josee, The Tiger and the Fish ) as the chief director. Michiko Yokote ( Bleach , Shirobako , Prison School , Cowboy Bebop ) is writing the scripts. Haruka Sagawa ( Happy-Go-Lucky Days ) is designing the characters. Creepy Nuts will perform the theme song "Yofukashi no Uta" (Call of the Night).

Viz Media is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Nanakusa is a vampire. That's okay with human Ko. He wants to be one too. But transformation doesn't come that easily... When Nazuna invites Ko to spend the night at her place in an abandoned building, he's stoked! But then he awakens to kisses on his neck with a little too much bite to them... Is it just the delicious taste of his blood that makes her meet him night after night for late-night adventures, conversation and...naps? Or something else? Then, when a cute girl from Yamori's past shows up and competes for his attention, his budding relationship with the undead is put to the test!

Kotoyama ( Dagashi Kashi ) launched the ongoing manga in Weekly Shonen Sunday in August 2019.



Source: Email correspondence