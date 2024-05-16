News
Kaiju No. 8 Anime Adds Makoto Furukawa to Cast
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
The official Twitter account for the anime of Naoya Matsumoto's Kaiju No. 8 manga confirmed one more cast member on Thursday. Makoto Furukawa will play Ryō Ikaruga, a platoon leader in the Defense Force's 3rd Division. The character will appear in the sixth episode on May 18.
Shigeyuki Miya (Onihei) is directing the anime. Ichiro Okouchi (Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion) is handling the series composition and screenplay. Tetsuya Nishio (Naruto) is the character designer and chief animation director. Mahiro Maeda (Shin Godzilla) is designing the monsters. Shinji Kimura (Tekkonkinkreet) is the art director. Yuta Bando (BELLE) is composing the music.
Production I.G (Ghost in the Shell) is handling animation production, and Studio Khara (Rebuild of Evangelion) is in charge of kaiju designs and artworks.
British singer YUNGBLUD is performing the anime's opening theme song "Abyss," while American pop rock group OneRepublic performs the ending theme song "Nobody."
Viz Media licensed the manga. The company releases chapters digitally and physically. Shueisha publishes the manga on its MANGA Plus service under the title Monster #8, and it describes the story:
A man working a job far removed from his childhood dreams gets wrapped up in an unexpected situation…! Becoming a monster, he aims once again to fulfill his lifelong dream…!
Matsumoto launched the ongoing manga in July 2020 on Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ website.
Sources: Kaiju No. 8 anime's X/Twitter account, Comic Natalie