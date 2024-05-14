Interest
Happy Mother's Day From the Anime World! Part II
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
To quote Prince John from Disney's Robin Hood, “Mommy. I got a dirty thumb”
It's a bit past Mother's Day, but that doesn't mean we can't celebrate the one's who raised us. And the anime and manga worlds are filled with mothers who raised our favorite characters. So, here's a little look at all the greetings to our mothers from the anime and manga world:
Chibi Maruko-chan
Dragon Ball
今日は #母の日 ですね！ pic.twitter.com/NgvhKyIZZj— ドラゴンボールオフィシャル (@DB_official_jp) May 12, 2024
Today is Mother's Day!
Identity V
Kaiketsu Zorori
Kei Kurata
Mother's Day…
Oh Mother's Day…
Ah…my son…
Because you're here…
I… Your Mom… Ah…
Son…
My Hero Academia
Raccoon Rascal
Sega
Sylvanian Family
Yori Katakura
