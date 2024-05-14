×
Interest
Happy Mother's Day From the Anime World! Part II

posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
To quote Prince John from Disney's Robin Hood, “Mommy. I got a dirty thumb”

It's a bit past Mother's Day, but that doesn't mean we can't celebrate the one's who raised us. And the anime and manga worlds are filled with mothers who raised our favorite characters. So, here's a little look at all the greetings to our mothers from the anime and manga world:

Chibi Maruko-chan

gnvw10nawaaq_mq
Image via twitter.com
©S.P/N.A.

Dragon Ball

Today is #母の日 [Mother's Day]!

Identity V

d6uyjz1xkaealy7
Image via twitter.com
©Joker Studio ©2020 NetEaseInc. All Rights Reserved

Kaiketsu Zorori

gnwcwxvboaakjhx
Image via twitter.com
©原ゆたか／ポプラ社・BNP・NEP

Kei Kurata

exqgl58ueaatuuq
Image via twitter.com
©倉田けい

Mother's Day…
Oh Mother's Day…
Ah…my son…
Because you're here…
I… Your Mom… Ah…
Son…

My Hero Academia

gnlwfowasaaxyjk
Image via twitter.com
©堀越耕平／集英社・僕のヒーローアカデミア製作委員会 ©Bandai Namco Entertainment

gnyaz2qaiaa65ze
Image via twitter.com
©堀越耕平／集英社・僕のヒーローアカデミア製作委員会

Raccoon Rascal

gnvjgohbeaefogo
Image via twitter.com
©N.A.

Sega

gnvy7knauaaswnv
Image via twitter.com
©SEGA

Sylvanian Family

gnltapmaeaaxazd
Image via twitter.com
© EPOCH

Yori Katakura

gnwsq-gbsaag35n
Image via twitter.com
©片倉頼

Did we miss any Mother's Day greetings? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email!

follow-up of Happy Mother's Day From the Anime World! Part I
