The Tales of Marielle Clarac Manga Ends on June 28

Image via Amazon © Alaskapan

Marielle Clarac no Konyaku

The July issue of'smagzine revealed on Tuesday that's manga adaptation of's) novel series will end in the magazine's next issue on June 28.

J-Novel Club licensed and is releasing the original novels in English, and it describes the story:

As a plain, unassuming noble's daughter, Marielle doesn't stand out in high society. Imagine her surprise when she receives a marriage proposal from the sought-after Simeon, second-in-command of the Royal Order of Knights! Simeon, the heir to an earldom, is highly accomplished in scholarly and military arts—and he's gorgeous. So why did he propose to such an unremarkable noblewoman? Despite being a target of envy and scorn, Marielle is happy. After all, Simeon seems to be exactly her type: a dashingly handsome man with glasses who appears gentle on the outside, but who has a dark and scheming side! Welcome to Marielle's world, where people aren't always what they seem—and a prim, proper exterior can hide the heart of a sly and devious fangirl!

Alaskapan launched the manga adaptation in Monthly Comic Zero-Sum in September 2018. Ichijinsha published the manga's eighth compiled book volume in October 2023, and will publish the ninth volume on July 31.

Haruka Momo began serializing the original story in the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in August 2015, and concluded it in 2020. Ichijinsha began releasing the print version with illustrations by Maro with the first volume in March 2017. The 12th novel volume, titled Marielle Clarac no Meikyū (The Labyrinth of Marielle Clarac), shipped on May 2. J-Novel Club released the 10th volume, The Springtime of Marielle Clarac ( Marielle Clarac no Shunrin ), on January 8.

Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.