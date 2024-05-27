Sakamoto Days TV Anime Confirmed for January 2025 Starring Tomokazu Sugita

Shueisha announced on Monday in its first "Jump Press" video that Yuuto Suzuki 's Sakamoto Days manga will get a television anime series in January 2025 starring Tomokazu Sugita as Taro Sakamoto.

Image courtesy of Wright Film © Yuto Suzuki/SHUEISHA, SAKAMOTO DAYS PROJECT

The video also revealed the main staff. Masaki Watanabe ( KADO - The Right Answer , Bartender , several Battle Spirits anime) is directing the anime at TMS Entertainment . Taku Kishimoto ( BLUELOCK , Haikyu!! , Moriarty the Patriot ) is overseeing the series scripts, and Yō Moriyama ( Lupin the IIIrd: Goemon's Blood Spray , Lupin the IIIrd: Jigen's Gravestone ) is the character designer.

The licensing news service License Global posted an interview with Netflix vice president Josh Simon on May 1, and included in the interview was a listing of a " Sakamoto Days " project among " Netflix Upcoming Releases" in 2024.

© Yuuto Suzuki, Shueisha

Suzuki launched the manga in'smagazine in November 2020.published the 16th compiled book volume on April 4. The 17th volume will ship on June 4. Suzuki published a one-shot titled "Sakamoto" inin December 2019.

Viz Media and MANGA Plus are publishing the manga in English digitally. MANGA Plus describes the manga:

Taro Sakamoto was the ultimate assassin, feared by villains and admired by hitmen. But one day...he fell in love! Retirement, marriage, fatherhood and then... Sakamoto gained weight! The chubby guy who runs the neighborhood store is actually a former legendary hitman! Can he protect his family from danger? Get ready to experience a new kind of action comedy series!

Viz Media is also publishing the manga in print and released the 11th volume on April 2.

The manga inspired a novel in April 2022.

