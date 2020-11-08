Shonen Jump Launches 2 New Manga, Including New Series by Toriko's Shimabukuro

"Architecture battle" manga Build King launches on November 16

This year's 49th issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine revealed on Monday that the magazine will launch two new manga in the next two issues.

Mitsutoshi Shimabukuro will launch the "architecture battle" manga Build King in the magazine's 50th issue on November 16.

Shimabukuro published a one-shot titled "Build King" (pictured at right) in Weekly Shonen Jump in April 2018. Viz Media published the one-shot in English. The one-shot revolved around Kugi, a young man and carpenter who takes on jobs to build homes for animals for a living. He lives in a sentient house named Two-by-Four, and they bicker often. One day, a duo of burglars show up whose specialty is to steal buildings, but Two-by-Four manages to beat them into submission. It turns out the duo were part of a bigger organization whose goal is to take back the "mythical living house."

Shimabukuro's gourmet battle manga Toriko launched in Weekly Shonen Jump in 2008, and ended in November 2016. Viz Media published the manga in North America. The manga inspired a 147-episode television anime series in 2011-2014. Crunchyroll streamed the series, and Funimation released part of the series on DVD. The manga also inspired several anime specials and crossover specials, and an anime film in 2013.

Yūto Suzuki will launch the Sakamoto Days manga in the magazine's 51st issue on November 21. The manga centers on someone whose boss used to be a legendary assassin. Suzuki published a one-shot titled "Sakamoto" in Jump Giga in December 2019. Suzuki also published two one-shot manga on Shonen Jump+ in 2019.

