Uma Musume Sprints Into Crossover With Godzilla x Kong

See who's stronger, an Uma Musume or the King of Monsters and King Kong

In late April, the film Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire crossed over with the Detective Conan franchise in a collaboration poster and commercial. However, this wasn't the end of Godzilla and King Kong's collaborations, as they now have even greater rivals: the racers from Uma Musume Pretty Derby: Beginning of a New Era . But will Godzilla and King Kong have the stamina to keep up with the Uma Musume?

Image via x.com ©2024 劇場版「ウマ娘 プリティーダービー 新時代の扉」製作委員会 ©2024 Legendary and Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Uma Musume Pretty Derby: Beginning of a New Era 's X (formerly Twitter ) account announced the collaboration on May 17:

【Godzilla x Kong collaboration ① unveiled!】



A collaboration has been announced between Uma Musume Pretty Derby: Beginning of a New Era , out Friday, May 24, and the blockbuster movie Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire !



The strongest collaboration between two works has been realized!

The ultimate poster visual has been completed, with the two giant monsters and the Uma Musume from the movie jumping out at you💥



Don't miss this otherworldly dream match collaboration!



#劇場版ウマ娘 [Uma Musume the Movie] #新時代の扉 [Beginning of a New Era] #ウマ娘 [Uma Musume]

While the tweet only showed the new crossover movie poster, the TOHO Movie Channel on YouTube posted a 19-second-long commercial featuring the two properties. The commercial artfully cuts between the two films and makes them appear as one giant movie.