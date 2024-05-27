Interest
Uma Musume Sprints Into Crossover With Godzilla x Kong
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
In late April, the film Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire crossed over with the Detective Conan franchise in a collaboration poster and commercial. However, this wasn't the end of Godzilla and King Kong's collaborations, as they now have even greater rivals: the racers from Uma Musume Pretty Derby: Beginning of a New Era. But will Godzilla and King Kong have the stamina to keep up with the Uma Musume?
Uma Musume Pretty Derby: Beginning of a New Era's X (formerly Twitter) account announced the collaboration on May 17:
【『ゴジラｘコング』コラボ解禁①！】— 劇場版『ウマ娘 プリティーダービー 新時代の扉』 (@uma_musu_movie) May 17, 2024
5月24日(金)に公開を控えた劇場版『ウマ娘 プリティーダービー 新時代の扉』と、大ヒット上映中の映画『ゴジラｘコング 新たなる帝国』のコラボが決定！
2作品の一線を越え実現した“【最強】コラボ”！… pic.twitter.com/kNJlZrifiC
【Godzilla x Kong collaboration ① unveiled!】
A collaboration has been announced between Uma Musume Pretty Derby: Beginning of a New Era, out Friday, May 24, and the blockbuster movie Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire!
The strongest collaboration between two works has been realized!
The ultimate poster visual has been completed, with the two giant monsters and the Uma Musume from the movie jumping out at you💥
Don't miss this otherworldly dream match collaboration!
#劇場版ウマ娘 [Uma Musume the Movie] #新時代の扉 [Beginning of a New Era] #ウマ娘 [Uma Musume]
While the tweet only showed the new crossover movie poster, the TOHO Movie Channel on YouTube posted a 19-second-long commercial featuring the two properties. The commercial artfully cuts between the two films and makes them appear as one giant movie.
Sources: Uma Musume Pretty Derby: Beginning of a New Era's X/Twitter account, TOHO Movie's YouTube channel, Eiga Natalie