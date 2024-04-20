Godzilla, King Kong, Detective Conan, & Kaito Kid Join Forces for Crossover Video

Get ready for an (unofficial) double header in Golden Week

The week-long late spring holiday season is almost upon Japan. That means families and friends will be getting together for all sorts of activities, including catching up on the movies they've been meaning to watch. TOHO CINEMAS is bringing out the big guns with a new collaboration video featuring Case Closed: The Million-dollar Pentagram and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire .

Image via twitter.com ©2024 青山剛昌／名探偵コナン製作委員会 ©2024 Legendary and Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved.

The collaboration was announced on the Detective Conan movies and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire 's official Japanese X (formerly Twitter ) accounts on April 18. Both accounts refer to a “forbidden alliance,” pointing to the collaboration between the two properties. However, when we look a little closer, the posts are also alluding to the alliances between Conan and Kaito Kid in The Million-dollar Pentagram and Godzilla and King Kong in The New Empire.

▙▚ Forbidden Alliance ┊ Conan × Kaitou Kid

× Forbidden Alliance ┊ ︎Godzilla × Kong ▚▛



The dream collaboration of the hit movie #100万ドルの五稜星 [Million-dollar Pentagram] and #ゴジラxコング [Godzilla x Kong], in theaters in Japan on Friday, April 26, has come true!



Two highly anticipated await ≪a forbidden alliance≫

Together for Golden Week🎬



Please come and see it in theaters🍿

◢◤Phantom Thief x Detective Godzilla x Kong

≪Forbidden Alliance≫ x ≪Forbidden Alliance≫◢◤



Special collaboration visuals also unveiled‼️



Be sure to check out these two highly

anticipated films during Golden Week in theaters💥



“#ゴジラxコング [Godzilla x.Kong:] The New Empire”

🎬In theaters on Friday, April 26th “ Detective Conan #100万ドルの五稜星 [Million-dollar Pentagram]”

🎬In theaters now

While the posts only show two new crossover movie posters, the TOHO Movie Channel on YouTube posted a minute-long commercial featuring the two properties. The commercial artfully cuts between the two movies and makes it appear as if the two are collaborating to make one giant movie. However, the commercial is, in fact, advertising the two movies as an unofficial double feature over the Golden Week holidays in Japan.

The genres the movies occupy are vastly different. However, the ad captures the spirit of two rivals/enemies working together to overcome an even larger villain. Unfortunately, the film's distributors have not announced a global release for The Million-dollar Pentagram, so fans outside of Japan may not be able to do a double feature in theaters. But if you're visiting Japan in the next week for the Golden Week holidays, consider checking out Case Closed: The Million-dollar Pentagram and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire .