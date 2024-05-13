How would you rate episode 18 of

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation II (TV 4) ?

© 理不尽な孫の手/MFブックス/「無職転生Ⅱ」製作委員会

This episode is split into two contrasting parts to highlight Rudeus' conundrum. For the first, we see how great Rudeus' second life has become. He has a wife who loves him, friends who care for him, and two sisters filling a void in his heart he didn't realize was there. And just when things couldn't seem any better, he gets the most wonderful news possible: Sylphy is pregnant. With this, Rudeus is one step closer to getting the ideal family life he always dreamed of. All that remains is for his father and Lilia to return with his mother for everything to be perfect.

It's here that we get into the second half of the episode—i.e., the part where Rudeus' happy world comes crashing down around him. He receives word that the hunt for his mother has reached an impasse—the search party needs help (even if his father hasn't yet asked for it himself). This throws Rudeus right into the middle of a no-win situation.

Basically, Rudeus faces a problem of time. Traveling to where his mother is would take a year each way—and that's not even including the actual time it would take to rescue her. Thus, Rudeus has to make a choice: to stay with his new family or abandon them to save his old one—missing out on the birth of his child in the process.

What's great about this dilemma is that it's a purely internal one. Everyone around him is supportive of him going off to rescue his mother if he chooses to do so—even Sylphy. Moreover, his friends are even willing to step up and help his wife while he is away. Physically, everything would be okay if he were to go. Emotionally… well, therein lies the problem.

The idea of abandoning Sylphy, his child, his sisters, and the life he has established—kills him on the inside. But even then, the idea of enjoying his happiness while his mother and father suffer is no less painful. Of course, it's here that the Human-God pops into the picture to give Rudeus an easy way out. He prophesies that Rudeus will regret it if he leaves his new home—and tries to tempt Rudeus by saying that he'll be able to get with one of the beast girls if he stays. While this annoys Rudeus more than anything else, it's enough to tip the balance in his mind and he decides to stay.

Yet, it's then that Rudeus gets his “Spider-Man moment.” With Rudeus not going, Norn decides to set out on her own to save the family. Of course, she has no chance of doing so. Even if she were somehow able to make the journey, she'd still be more of a hindrance than a help. The fact of the matter is that Rudeus alone has the power to make a difference—and with that comes the responsibility to do so.

It's this realization that leads Rudeus to change his mind. Now, all that's left is for him to prepare for the journey and to set off—oh, and to break the news to his pregnant wife.

Rating:

Random Thoughts:

• Zanoba spouts some words of wisdom in this episode.

• It's hard to trust anything the Human-God says. Even if he's telling the truth, he clearly has his own reasons for disclosing what he does and what he doesn't.

• I love Nanahoshi's logical, step-by-step process of getting herself home. Yes, she wants to return more than anything, but she doesn't want to cause a massive cataclysm like before (or show up somewhere randomly on Earth) in the process.

• Poor Sylphy, she's also in the lose-lose camp along with Rudeus. She is either going to be stuck with a perpetually guilt-ridden husband or an absentee one.

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation II is currently streaming on Crunchyroll.





<prev Episodes 0-2 Episode 3 Episode 4 Episode 5 Episode 6 Episode 7 Episode 8 Episode 9 Episode 10 Episode 11 Episode 12 Episodes 13-15 Episodes 16-17 Episode 18

Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.