Naoko Yamada, Science Saru's The Colors Within Anime Film's Trailer Highlights New Characters

The official website for The Colors Within ( Kimi no Iro ), a new anime feature film by Science SARU and director Naoko Yamada ( K-ON! , The Heike Story , A Silent Voice ), began streaming a new trailer for the film on Thursday. The trailer features footage of the film's newly-announced characters from earlier this month.

Image via Kimi no Iro's Twitter

The cast members playing characters featured in the trailer include (from left to right):

Yasuko as Saku Momochi, Totsuko's roommate who is generous and strong-willed

as Saku Momochi, Totsuko's roommate who is generous and strong-willed Aoi Yūki as Shiho Nanakubo, Totsuko's roommate who likes odd things

as Shiho Nanakubo, Totsuko's roommate who likes odd things Minako Kotobuki as Sumika Yatsushika, Totsuko's roommate who cares deeply about her friends

as Sumika Yatsushika, Totsuko's roommate who cares deeply about her friends Keiko Toda as Kimi's grandmother who does not realize that Kimi has dropped out of school despite living with her

This role marks comedian Yasuko 's first foray into voice acting.

The film stars:

Sayu Suzukawa as Totsuko Higurashi, a girl who can see other people's color, but not her own

as Totsuko Higurashi, a girl who can see other people's color, but not her own Akari Takaishi as Kimi Sakunaga, a girl who cannot tell her family that she dropped out of school

as Kimi Sakunaga, a girl who cannot tell her family that she dropped out of school Taisei Kido as Rui Kagehira, a boy who secretly pursues a music career, but his mother expects him to be a doctor

The three main cast got the roles after auditioning, competing with over 1,600 other participants.

The anime will open in Japan on August 30. The film was originally slated to open in fall 2023, but it was then slated to open in 2024. GKIDS has acquired the film for North America, Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. Anime Ltd. has acquired the film for Europe. PLAION PICTURES will handle Italian and German speaking territories, and CHARADES will manage sales for the rest of Europe, Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand.

Yamada is directing the film at Science SARU . Story Inc. is credited as planner and producer. Reiko Yoshida ( K-ON! , Girls und Panzer , Ride Your Wave , Violet Evergarden ) is penning the script, and kensuke ushio ( Space Dandy , A Silent Voice , Liz and the Blue Bird , Chainsaw Man ) is composing the music. Daisuke Richard is drafting the original characters, and Takashi Kojima is designing the characters and also directing the animation.

The story centers on a Totsuko, a high school girl who can see the "colors" of the emotions in people's hearts. She attends a mission school in Nagasaki. In order to keep her friends and family from feeling dark feelings, she worries, reads situations, and even lies to smooth things over. At an antique bookshop in the corner of town, she meets a beautiful woman with an incredibly beautiful color and a music-loving boy trying to put together a band. The story follows these three sensitive people who gather together to play in a band.

The film will have its premiere at this year's Annecy International Film Festival in June.