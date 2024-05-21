Edens Zero Manga Ends in 5 Chapters

Manga's final chapter scheduled for June 26

This year's 25th issue of'sannounced on Wednesday that'smanga will end five chapters. The magazine's 30th issue will publish the manga's final chapter on June 26.

The manga entered its final arc in December 2022.

Mashima ( Fairy Tail , Rave Master ) launched the manga in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in June 2018. Kodansha published the manga's 31st compiled book volume on March 15.

Kodansha USA Publishing releases the manga in English both digitally and in print. The company describes the story:

At Granbell Kingdom, an abandoned amusement park, Shiki has lived his entire life among machines. But one day, Rebecca and her cat companion Happy appear at the park's front gates. Little do these newcomers know that this is the first human contact Granbell has had in a hundred years! As Shiki stumbles his way into making new friends, his former neighbors stir at an opportunity for a robo-rebellion…And when his old homeland becomes too dangerous, Shiki must join Rebecca and Happy on their spaceship and escape into the boundless cosmos.

The manga inspired an anime that premiered in Japan in April 2021, and aired for 25 episodes. The show began streaming on Netflix outside of Japan in August 2021.

The second season of Edens Zero premiered in April 2023 on NTV and its affiliates. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired. France's Mediatoon Distribution acquired the worldwide distribution rights for the second season.

The manga is also inspiring a 3D action RPG for consoles, and a top-down RPG for mobile devices. Konami is developing the games.



Source: Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web