Edens Zero Anime Premieres on April 10

This year's seventh issue of Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine announced on Wednesday that the television anime of Hiro Mashima 's Edens Zero manga will premiere on NTV and other channels on Saturday, April 10 at 24:55 (effectively, April 11 at 12:55 a.m.)

Shinji Ishihara ( Fairy Tail , Log Horizon ) is the chief director of the anime at J.C. Staff , and Yūshi Suzuki (episode director for Fairy Tail season 3) is directing the anime. Mitsutaka Hirota ( Zoids Wild , Rent-A-Girlfriend ) oversees and writes the series scripts, and Yurika Sako (key animation for Food Wars! The Third Plate ) is designing the characters for animation.

The manga is also inspiring a 3D action RPG for consoles, and a top-down RPG for mobile devices. Konami is developing the games.

Kodansha Comics publishes the manga in English both digitally and in print.