Hiro Mashima's Edens Zero Manga Gets TV Anime

Manga creator Hiro Mashima announced on Friday that his Edens Zero manga is getting a television anime adaptation. He asked fans to "Stay tuned for incoming updates!"

This year's 28th issue of Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine teased on Tuesday that the manga would have an "important announcement" in the magazine's next issue on June 17.

Kodansha Comics publishes the manga in English both digitally and in print, and it describes the story:

At Granbell Kingdom, an abandoned amusement park, Shiki has lived his entire life among machines. But one day, Rebecca and her cat companion Happy appear at the park's front gates. Little do these newcomers know that this is the first human contact Granbell has had in a hundred years! As Shiki stumbles his way into making new friends, his former neighbors stir at an opportunity for a robo-rebellion…And when his old homeland becomes too dangerous, Shiki must join Rebecca and Happy on their spaceship and escape into the boundless cosmos.

Mashima launched the manga in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in June 2018. Kodansha published the manga's ninth compiled book volume on April 17, and will publish the 10th volume on June 17. North American publisher Kodansha Comics is releasing the series simultaneously digitally. The eighth English volume shipped in print on Tuesday .

Mashima's Fairy Tail manga series follows the adventures of world's most notorious mage guild, Fairy Tail. The manga launched in 2006 and ended in July 2017.

The most recent and final anime season based on Mashima's manga premiered in Japan in October 2018. The anime series ended last September with 328 episodes. Crunchyroll and Funimation streamed the anime with English subtitles. Funimation also streamed an English dub. The manga has inspired two earlier television anime, two anime films, several original video anime projects, and spinoff manga. Kodansha Comics publishes the original manga and a number of its spinoffs in North America.