Edens Zero Anime Season 2 Video Reveals Element 4 Cast, Opening Song, April 1 Debut

The official website for the Edens Zero franchise began streaming a new promotional video for the second season of the franchise 's anime on Wednesday. The video reveals the cast members for the Element 4 group, reveals and previews the anime's opening theme song "Never say Never" by Takanori Nishikawa , and also reveals the anime's April 1 premiere date on NTV and its affiliates.

The new cast members include:

Taku Yashiro as Laguna



©真島ヒロ/講談社・NTV

Rumi Okubo as Sylph



Toshiki Masuda as Fie



Atsushi Imaruoka as Daichi



The first season premiered in Japan in April 2021, and aired for 25 episodes. The show began streaming onoutside of Japan in August 2021.

Shinji Ishihara ( Fairy Tail , Log Horizon ) was the chief director of the anime at J.C. Staff , and Yūshi Suzuki (episode director for Fairy Tail season 3) directed the anime. Suzuki passed away on September 9, 2021. Mitsutaka Hirota ( Zoids Wild , Rent-A-Girlfriend ) oversaw and wrote the series scripts, and Yurika Sako (key animation for Food Wars! The Third Plate ) designed the characters for animation.

Hiro Mashima ( Fairy Tail , Rave Master ) launched the manga in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in June 2018. Kodansha Comics publishes the manga in English both digitally and in print. The company describes the story:

At Granbell Kingdom, an abandoned amusement park, Shiki has lived his entire life among machines. But one day, Rebecca and her cat companion Happy appear at the park's front gates. Little do these newcomers know that this is the first human contact Granbell has had in a hundred years! As Shiki stumbles his way into making new friends, his former neighbors stir at an opportunity for a robo-rebellion…And when his old homeland becomes too dangerous, Shiki must join Rebecca and Happy on their spaceship and escape into the boundless cosmos.

The manga is also inspiring a 3D action RPG for consoles, and a top-down RPG for mobile devices. Konami is developing the games.

