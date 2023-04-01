France's Mediatoon Acquires Edens Zero Anime Season 2's Global Rights

Anime premieres in Japan on April 1

Thepublication's TVKids news website reported on Friday that France'sDistribution has acquired the worldwide distribution rights for the second season of the television anime of'smanga.

Mediatoon Distribution is the distributor for the French versions of several anime titles such as Fairy Tail , Naruto , Naruto Shippūden , Hunter × Hunter . The company also owns five in-house studios, Belvision, Dargaud Media, Dupuis Audiovisuel, Ellipsanime, and Storimages.

The second season of Edens Zero will premiere on April 1 at 24:55 (effectively, April 2 at 12:55 a.m. or April 1 at 11:55 a.m. EDT) on NTV and its affiliates.

The new cast members for the season include:

Takanori Nishikawa performs the second season's opening theme song "Never say Never." ASCA performs the ending theme song "Rinne" (Reincarnation Cycle).

The first season premiered in Japan in April 2021, and aired for 25 episodes. The show began streaming on Netflix outside of Japan in August 2021.

Shinji Ishihara ( Fairy Tail , Log Horizon ) was the chief director of the first season at J.C. Staff , and Yūshi Suzuki (episode director for Fairy Tail season 3) directed the season. Suzuki passed away on September 9, 2021. Mitsutaka Hirota ( Zoids Wild , Rent-A-Girlfriend ) oversaw and wrote the series scripts, and Yurika Sako (key animation for Food Wars! The Third Plate ) designed the characters for animation.

Hiro Mashima ( Fairy Tail , Rave Master ) launched the manga in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in June 2018. Kodansha USA Publishing releases the manga in English both digitally and in print. The company describes the story:

At Granbell Kingdom, an abandoned amusement park, Shiki has lived his entire life among machines. But one day, Rebecca and her cat companion Happy appear at the park's front gates. Little do these newcomers know that this is the first human contact Granbell has had in a hundred years! As Shiki stumbles his way into making new friends, his former neighbors stir at an opportunity for a robo-rebellion…And when his old homeland becomes too dangerous, Shiki must join Rebecca and Happy on their spaceship and escape into the boundless cosmos.

The manga is also inspiring a 3D action RPG for consoles, and a top-down RPG for mobile devices. Konami is developing the games.

