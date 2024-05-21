Demon Slayer Anime Gets Live Concert Tour in NY/CA in September

The music of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is coming to the U.S. in a concert tour! Aniplex of America , GEA Live, RoadCo Entertainment, and Crunchyroll announced on Tuesday that they are producing a live concert for the Demon Slayer anime. " Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba In Concert" will premiere on September 21 at the Kings Theater in Brooklyn, NY and September 28 at the Golden Gate Theater in San Francisco, CA. Tickets go on sale on the official website on Friday at 1:00 p.m. EDT. The website is also streaming a trailer.

Image courtesy of Aniplex of America © Koyoharu Gotoge / SHUEISHA, Aniplex, ufotable

The concert will feature an 18-piece live band and a screen displaying scenes from the "Unwavering Resolve" arc, the anime's first season. The concert will run for 2 hours and 30 minutes, including a 20-minute intermission.

The first television anime of Koyoharu Gotouge 's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga premiered in April 2019. Aniplex of America licensed the series and streamed the show on Hulu , Crunchyroll , and Funimation . Adult Swim 's Toonami programming block premiered the television anime in October 2019.

The Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train anime film began screening in Japan in October 2020. Crunchyroll is streaming the film.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Train Arc , a seven-episode arc that adapts the Mugen Train film, premiered in October 2021. The Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc ( Kimetsu no Yaiba: Yūkaku-hen ) television anime then premiered in December 2021 with a one-hour special. Funimation and Crunchyroll both streamed the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Train Arc and Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc anime.

The Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc anime premiered in April 2023 with a one-hour special and aired for 11 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired.

The Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc television anime premiered on the Fuji TV channel and its affiliates with a one-hour special on May 12.

Source: Press release