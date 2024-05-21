×
Voice Actor Hideyuki Umezu Dies at 68

posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Umezu voiced Diamante in One Piece, Ian Vashti in Gundam 00 2nd Season

hideyuki
Image via 81 Produce's website
© 81 Produce
Voice talent company 81 Produce announced on Tuesday that voice actor Hideyuki Umezu died on May 17 due to interstitial pneumonia. He was 68.

A funeral ceremony was held by relatives.

Umezu was born on July 24, 1955 in Aichi Prefecture. Umezu voiced the characters of Diamante in One Piece, Ian Vashti in Mobile Suit Gundam 00 Second Season, and GP02 in the 1993 Mobile Suit SD Gundam Festival anime film, among others.

Sources: 81 Produce, Oricon

