Voice Actor Hideyuki Umezu Dies at 68
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Voice talent company 81 Produce announced on Tuesday that voice actor Hideyuki Umezu died on May 17 due to interstitial pneumonia. He was 68.
Umezu was born on July 24, 1955 in Aichi Prefecture. Umezu voiced the characters of Diamante in One Piece, Ian Vashti in Mobile Suit Gundam 00 Second Season, and GP02 in the 1993 Mobile Suit SD Gundam Festival anime film, among others.
A funeral ceremony was held by relatives.
Sources: 81 Produce, Oricon