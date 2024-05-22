Key/Visual Arts Donates 14 Million Yen to Quake-Hit Noto Peninsula

Legendary game maker brings another tear to our eyes

Key is arguably one of the greatest Japanese visual novel game makers of the late 1990s and early 2000s. With games like Kanon , Air , Clannad , and a plethora of others, the studio is known for blending the erotic with sad stories. In a new teary-eyed story, Key , with the help of its parent company, Visual Arts , is donating a massive sum of money for the relief efforts of the January 1 Noto Peninsula earthquake. Key announced its donation of 10 million yen (about US$65,000) and 100% of the proceeds of its "Noto Peninsula Earthquake Reconstruction Support Sale" to the Japanese Red Cross Society on its X (formerly Twitter ) account on May 1.

Image via Key's Twitter account ©VISUAL ARTS/Key

【Announcement】

The tweet also posted an image with the total amount the company had donated. The message reads:

We would like to express our deepest sympathies to everyone affected by the 2024 Noto Peninsula Earthquake.



Visual Arts Co., Ltd. is pleased to announce that we have donated 10,000,000 yen in relief money and 100% of our profits from the “Noto Peninsula Earthquake Recovery Support Sale” to the Japanese Red Cross Society in order to support those affected by the disaster.



[Donation Recipient]

Japanese Red Cross Society Noto Peninsula Earthquake Relief Fund



[Donation Amount]

13,893,068 yen



Once again, we would like to sincerely thank everyone who participated in the sale for their support.

We sincerely pray for the earliest possible recovery of the disaster-stricken areas.

While it's been nearly half a year since the quake, the area is still in need of some relief. Every little bit, including Key 's generous amount of 13,893,068 yen (about US$90,832.88), helps.

An earthquake of magnitude 7.6 struck the western coast of Japan, specifically the Noto Peninsula in Ishikawa Prefecture, on New Year's Day at 4:10 p.m. (2:00 a.m. EST). Buildings shook as far away as Tokyo and Osaka on the opposite coast of Japan.

Visual Arts was founded in March 1991. The company is known for publishing many visual novels and "kinetic novels" from its brand Key , including Kanon , Air , Clannad , Little Busters! , planetarian , Kud Wafter , Rewrite, Angel Beats! 1st Beat , Harmonia , Summer Pockets , LOOPERS , and Prima Doll , among others. The company was also credited as the original creator of the The Day I Became a God anime, and has been involved in the anime adaptations of many of Key 's works.