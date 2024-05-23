AnimeFesta's Yoasobi Gurashi! Anime Premieres Online on July 7

Suiseisha revealed on Wednesday that the anime adaptation of Suika 's Yoasobi Gurashi ! ( Living in a F*** Room ) manga by AnimeFesta (formerly Anime Zone and ComicFesta Anime ) will premiere on July 7 on WWWave Corporation 's Coolmic website. The anime's website also opened on Wednesday and revealed the key visual, staff, and main cast.

Image courtesy of Suiseisha © Suika/Suiseisha Inc.

The anime stars:

Kofun Penguin as Kazuto Mano, an aspiring photographer who fails at his dream and now finds himself working the night shift at a convenience store

Image courtesy of Suiseisha © Suika/Suiseisha Inc.

Ion Momoyama as Yayoi Muto, Kazuto's childhood friend who gets her dream of becoming a model and gained popularity with young people for her attractive looks

Image courtesy of Suiseisha © Suika/Suiseisha Inc.

The anime will premiere on the Coolmic website on July 7 with English subtitles, as a premium version exclusive. The anime will also have a TV version that will debut in Japan on July 7 on Tokyo MX and BS11 .

Suiseisha describes the story:

"My room...has been turned into a love hotel?!" Meet Kazuto, whose hopes of becoming a photographer didn't pan out, and Yayoi, who successfully achieved her dream of becoming a model. Two childhood friends who have grown apart... Suddenly find themselves living together! In the beginning, there's an awkward tension between them, and Yayoi has a secret she can't tell Kazuto... Then, one night, things start to change... Could they be more than just childhood friends...?!

Tatsuya Sasaki ( Spy Classroom , Stardust Telepath , Tomodachi Game episode director) is directing the anime at Studio Hōkiboshi . Eeyo Kurosaki ( The Perfect Prince Loves Me, the Side Character?! ) is in charge of series composition, and Masaaki Sakurai ( Shadowverse Flame , Onsen Yōsei Hakone-chan chief animation director) is the character designer and chief animation director. Washimi is in charge of color design, and Iemaoyama is in charge of art setting and serves as art director. Rikiya Hirooku is the director of photography, Kōki Shinkai is in charge of imaging, Hisayoshi Hirasawa is editing, and Studio Mouse is in charge of sound production. Suiseisha is producing the anime.

Image via Melon Books © Suika, wwwave comics

Suika

WWWave Corporation

Suiseisha

Yoasobi Gurashi

launched themanga in's ComicFesta website in 2022.released the manga in print under the newtitle on April 18.

WWWave Corporation owns the ComicFesta web manga service, as well as the AnimeFesta anime programming block. AnimeFesta (formerly Anime Zone and ComicFesta Anime ) has produced short anime adaptations of over 25 manga from ComicFesta in the past seven years, with many of the manga being adult or risque in nature. The first AnimeFesta anime was On a Lustful Night Mingling with a Priest ( Sōryo to Majiwaru Shikiyoku no Yoru ni... ), whose Japanese title has led to AnimeFesta anime sometimes being called "Sōryo-waku" (Sōryo-type) by fans. Most of the anime series have two different versions: a "broadcast" version (the censored version aired on television), and a "premium" uncensored version distributed online. WWWave Corporation releases many of the anime title in English on its Coolmic website.

The latest AnimeFesta anime was Adam's Sweet Agony ( Modaete yo, Adam-kun ), the anime of Toyo 's manga of the same name. AnimeFesta started streaming the first anime episode on December 8. The Tokyo MX and BS11 television channels, as well as the YouTube and Niconico streaming services, began running the anime on January 7. The Coolmic manga and anime website began streaming an English-subtitled version of the anime on December 26. AnimeFesta recently announced the anime adaptation of Ayaka Matsumoto 's Unexpectedly Naughty Fukami ( Yatara Yarashii Fukami-kun ) manga under its toridori boys love brand.

