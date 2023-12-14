Adam's Sweet Agony Anime's English-Subtitled Version Streams on December 26

© Toyo/Suiseisha Inc.

AnimeFesta

Anime Zone

Adam's Sweet Agony

Coolmic

The staff for the(formerlyand anime of's) manga announced on Thursday that the anime's English-subtitled version will premiere on themanga and anime website on December 26. The original manga's first nine episodes will also be available in English for free on thewebsite until March 2024.

AnimeFesta started streaming the first anime episode on December 8. The Tokyo MX and BS11 television channels, as well as the YouTube and Niconico streaming services, will then start running the anime on January 7.

The cast includes:

Harumichi Shidō as Itsuki Sonomiya

as Itsuki Sonomiya Musubi Aono as Akari Himeno

as Akari Himeno Rina Misaki as Kaede Shiina

as Kaede Shiina Rika Waōki as Aki Kokonoe

Shibuya Kaho as Yue Kurumizawa

Mikado Sumeragi as Kumazawa

Pyuta Konno is directing the anime at Studio Hōkiboshi , and Yoshihiro Watanabe ( The Testament of Sister New Devil , Haganai , Overflow ) is designing the characters. Shintarō Murai is in charge of the series scripts. Reina Nasu is handling the sub-character designs and art setting, is also serving as chief animation director alongside Kazuya Kuroda .

Washimi is the color key artist, and Makaron is the art director. Shurakura Hōōin and Takuto Tomosawa are the compositing directors of photography, and Kōki Shinkai is editing. Hiroki Nishiyama and Rei Ishikura are directing the sound. Studio Mouse is credited for sound production. Shibuya Kaho, who voices the character Yue Kurumizawa in the series, performs the opening theme song "Gingin Perfection" (Ecstatic Perfection).

The anime's English website describes the story:

This is the story of a boy, who became the lone Adam among four billion Eves. In a world where a pandemic has rendered all men impotent, high school student Itsuki is the exception who escaped it. In order to protect this secret, he transfers to a very special high school, which turns out to be composed of 90% girls! There, he encounters an upbeat and friendly senior, a sexually frustrated female teacher, a tomboyish school 'prince,' and an heiress from a wealthy family. For Itsuki, who has his pick of any woman in the world, the question remains: which one will he choose?

Toyo began digitally publishing the manga in November 2022. Suiseisha will publish the manga's two compiled book volumes simultaneously on January 18.

Toyo 's Asoko Araiya no Shigoto: Kataomoi Chū no Aitsu to Onnayu de manga previously inspired the Backwasher! -Her and I, in the Women's Bath!?- AnimeFesta anime in 2019.

WWWave Corporation owns the ComicFesta web manga service, as well as the AnimeFesta anime programming block. AnimeFesta (formerly Anime Zone and ComicFesta Anime ) has produced short anime adaptations of over 25 manga from ComicFesta in the past six years, with many of the manga being adult or risque in nature. The first AnimeFesta anime was On a Lustful Night Mingling with a Priest ( Sōryo to Majiwaru Shikiyoku no Yoru ni... ), whose Japanese title has led to AnimeFesta anime sometimes being called "Sōryo-waku" (Sōryo-type) by fans. Most of the anime series have two different versions: a "broadcast" version (the censored version aired on television), and a "premium" uncensored version distributed online. WWWave Corporation releases many of the anime titles in English on its Coolmic website.

The latest AnimeFesta anime was Secret Mission ~Sennyū Sо̄sakan wa Zettai ni Makenai!~ , the television anime of Mothica 's Motto Aeide! Sennyū Sо̄sakan wa Sex mo Oshigoto desu adult manga. The anime debuted streaming first on the AnimeFesta website on October 8.

Source: Press release