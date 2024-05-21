New Player Cosmetics Revealed for Gundam x Call of Duty Crossover

The Gundam and Call of Duty (COD) franchises announced on May 20 that they would be collaborating for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Season 4. Their respective X (formerly Twitter ) accounts and websites gave a few more details the next day, and taking center stage are the Mobile Suits.

Image via www.gundam.info ©SOTSU・SUNRISE ©2024 Activision Publishing Inc.

The collaboration will include three new player cosmetics based on Mobile Suits from the Gundam franchise : RX-78-2 Gundam , MS-06S Zaku II, and the XVX-016 Gundam Aerial.

Soar to new heights and awaken your Newtype power with the forthcoming Mobile Suit Gundam skins coming in Season 4 👇



💥 RX-78-2 Gundam

💥 MS-06S Zaku II

💥 XVX-016 Gundam Aerial pic.twitter.com/wWKVOozyJl — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) May 20, 2024

The Japanese Gundam.info homepage had a bit more information about the three different cosmetic bundles the “Tracer Pack: Mobile Suit – MS-06S Zaku II” Bundle, “Tracer Pack: Mobile Suit – XVX-016 Gundam Aerial” Bundle, and the “Tracer Pack: Mobile Suit – RX-78-2 Gundam ” Bundle. The bundles will be available between June 2 and August 31, June 4 and September 2, and June 6 and September 4, respectively, on the following games: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, Call of Duty: Warzone, and Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile. Unfortunately, no price for the bundles is available at the time of writing.

Image via www.callofduty.com ©SOTSU・SUNRISE ©2024 Activision Publishing Inc.

Image via www.callofduty.com ©SOTSU・SUNRISE ©2024 Activision Publishing Inc. Image via www.callofduty.com ©SOTSU・SUNRISE ©2024 Activision Publishing Inc.

Image via www.callofduty.com ©SOTSU・SUNRISE ©2024 Activision Publishing Inc. Image via www.callofduty.com ©SOTSU・SUNRISE ©2024 Activision Publishing Inc.

The COD homepage also noted there will be an in-game event with Mobile Suit Gundam between June 5 and June 19. The site states, “Embrace the awesome power of Mobile Suits! Earn XP to unlock Gundam -themed rewards. Equip the RX-78-2 Gundam , MS-06S Zaku II, or XVX-016 Gundam Aerial skins for a boost.” However, the site doesn't go into detail about what the event will entail. The COD homepage also notes the new season will start on May 29. So, fans will have to wait a couple of days before the event starts and the Gundam bundles go on sale.