Shun Umezawa's Darwin Incident Manga Gets TV Anime Adaptation

TOHO animation announced on Wednesday that Shun Umezawa 's The Darwin Incident ( Darwin Jihen manga will get a television anime adaptation. A new official Twitter account opened and unveiled a teaser visual:

TOHO animation had teased on its X (formerly Twitter ) account on Tuesday that it would announce a new anime on Wednesday at 12:00 midnight JST, with the clue "H■M■NZ■■."

Created in a biological science lab, Charlie is a half human, half chimpanzee hybrid known as "Humanzee." Raised by his adoptive human parents, Charlie is now 15 and starting high school. There he meets Lucy, a clever loner who becomes his first-ever friend. But his "normal" life is shattered when the animal rights extremists who freed his mother from the lab fifteen years ago reemerge as terrorists bent on kidnapping Charlie at all costs.

licensed the manga, and will publish the manga's sixth volume in English on July 9. The company describes the story:

Umezawa launched the manga in Afternoon magazine in 2020. Kodansha published the manga's seventh compiled book volume on Wednesday. The manga went on hiatus in January 2023, and resumed serialization in May 2023.

The manga won the 15th Manga Taisho awards in 2022. It also won an Excellence Award in the Manga Division of the Japanese government's Ministry of Cultural Affairs' 25th Japan Media Arts Festival Awards in 2022. The manga also ranked at #10 for manga for male readers in the 2022 edition of Takarajimasha 's Kono Manga ga Sugoi! (This Manga Is Amazing!) guidebook. The manga was nominated in the 47th and 48th Annual Kodansha Manga Awards in 2023 and this year, respectively.