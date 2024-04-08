48th Annual Kodansha Manga Awards' Nominees Announced

nominated again from last year;nominated again from 2022

Japanese publisher Kodansha announced the 15 nominees in three categories for its 48th annual Manga Awards on Monday. Kodansha will announce the winner for each category on May 14.

Best Shōnen Manga

© Saka Mikami, Kodansha

(was also nominated in 2023)

© Kei Urana, Kodansha

(was also nominated in 2023)

© Kanehito Yamada, Tsukasa Abe, Shogakukan

(was also nominated in 2022)

© Manabu Yashiro, Kodansha

© Hiromu Arakawa, Square Enix

Best Shōjo Manga

© Mika Yamamori, Kodansha

(was also nominated in 2022 and 2023)

© Rumi Ichinohe, Kodansha

© Oreko Tachibana, Shogakukan

© Suu Morishita, Kodansha

Best General Manga

(was also nominated in 2022 and 2023)

© Aka Akasaka, Mengo Yokoyari, Shueisha

(was also nominated in 2022)

© Shun Umezawa, Kodansha

(was also nominated in 2023)

© Nagano, Kodansha

© Yuki Isoya, Kodansha

© Yoshihiro Yamada, Kodansha

© Tsurumaikada, Kodansha

(was also nominated in 2023)

In past years, Kodansha gave out a "Best Children's Manga" award as well, but starting in 2015 Kodansha has integrated the nominees for that category into the Best Shōnen Manga and Best Shōjo Manga categories instead.

Last year, Ryōsuke Fuji and Katarina 's Shangri-La Frontier won the Best Shōnen Manga award. Mamoru Aoi 's My Girlfriend's Child won the Best Shōjo Manga award. Misaki Takamatsu 's Skip and Loafer won the Best General Manga award.

