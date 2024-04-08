×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
48th Annual Kodansha Manga Awards' Nominees Announced

posted on by Joanna Cayanan
The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity, Gachiakuta, In the Clear Moonlit Dusk, A Sign of Affection, The Darwin Incident, Medalist nominated again from last year; Oshi no Ko nominated again from 2022

Japanese publisher Kodansha announced the 15 nominees in three categories for its 48th annual Manga Awards on Monday. Kodansha will announce the winner for each category on May 14.

Best Shōnen Manga

2hana
© Saka Mikami, Kodansha
The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity (was also nominated in 2023)
Saka Mikami

3gachi
© Kei Urana, Kodansha
Gachiakuta (was also nominated in 2023)
Kei Urana

frieren
© Kanehito Yamada, Tsukasa Abe, Shogakukan
Frieren: Beyond Journey's End (was also nominated in 2022)
Kanehito Yamada, Tsukasa Abe

tank.jpg.png
© Manabu Yashiro, Kodansha
Tank Chair
Manabu Yashiro

daemons
© Hiromu Arakawa, Square Enix
Daemons of the Shadow Realm
Hiromu Arakawa

Best Shōjo Manga

7uruwashi
© Mika Yamamori, Kodansha
In the Clear Moonlit Dusk (was also nominated in 2022 and 2023)
Mika Yamamori

face
© Rumi Ichinohe, Kodansha
I See Your Face, Turned Away
Rumi Ichinohe

hotaru
© Oreko Tachibana, Shogakukan
Firefly Wedding
Oreko Tachibana

9yubi
© Suu Morishita, Kodansha
A Sign of Affection (was also nominated in 2022 and 2023)
Suu Morishita

Best General Manga

oshinoko
© Aka Akasaka, Mengo Yokoyari, Shueisha
Oshi no Ko (was also nominated in 2022)
Aka Akasaka, Mengo Yokoyari

darwin
© Shun Umezawa, Kodansha
The Darwin Incident (was also nominated in 2023)
Shun Umezawa

chiikawa.jpg.png
© Nagano, Kodansha
Chiikawa
Nagano

nagatan.jpg.png
© Yuki Isoya, Kodansha
Nagatan to Ao to: Ichika no Ryōrichō
Yuki Isoya

bokyo
© Yoshihiro Yamada, Kodansha
Bōkyō Tarō
Yoshihiro Yamada

14medalist
© Tsurumaikada, Kodansha
Medalist (was also nominated in 2023)
Tsurumaikada

In past years, Kodansha gave out a "Best Children's Manga" award as well, but starting in 2015 Kodansha has integrated the nominees for that category into the Best Shōnen Manga and Best Shōjo Manga categories instead.

Last year, Ryōsuke Fuji and Katarina's Shangri-La Frontier won the Best Shōnen Manga award. Mamoru Aoi's My Girlfriend's Child won the Best Shōjo Manga award. Misaki Takamatsu's Skip and Loafer won the Best General Manga award.

Source: Kodansha

discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives