48th Annual Kodansha Manga Awards' Nominees Announced
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity, Gachiakuta, In the Clear Moonlit Dusk, A Sign of Affection, The Darwin Incident, Medalist nominated again from last year; Oshi no Ko nominated again from 2022
Japanese publisher Kodansha announced the 15 nominees in three categories for its 48th annual Manga Awards on Monday. Kodansha will announce the winner for each category on May 14.
Best Shōnen MangaThe Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity (was also nominated in 2023)
Saka Mikami
Gachiakuta (was also nominated in 2023)
Kei Urana
Frieren: Beyond Journey's End (was also nominated in 2022)
Kanehito Yamada, Tsukasa Abe
Tank Chair
Manabu Yashiro
Daemons of the Shadow Realm
Hiromu Arakawa
Best Shōjo MangaIn the Clear Moonlit Dusk (was also nominated in 2022 and 2023)
Mika Yamamori
I See Your Face, Turned Away
Rumi Ichinohe
Firefly Wedding
Oreko Tachibana
A Sign of Affection (was also nominated in 2022 and 2023)
Suu Morishita
Best General MangaOshi no Ko (was also nominated in 2022)
Aka Akasaka, Mengo Yokoyari
The Darwin Incident (was also nominated in 2023)
Shun Umezawa
Chiikawa
Nagano
Nagatan to Ao to: Ichika no Ryōrichō
Yuki Isoya
Bōkyō Tarō
Yoshihiro Yamada
Medalist (was also nominated in 2023)
Tsurumaikada
In past years, Kodansha gave out a "Best Children's Manga" award as well, but starting in 2015 Kodansha has integrated the nominees for that category into the Best Shōnen Manga and Best Shōjo Manga categories instead.
Last year, Ryōsuke Fuji and Katarina's Shangri-La Frontier won the Best Shōnen Manga award. Mamoru Aoi's My Girlfriend's Child won the Best Shōjo Manga award. Misaki Takamatsu's Skip and Loafer won the Best General Manga award.
Source: Kodansha