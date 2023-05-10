47th Annual Kodansha Manga Awards' Winners Announced

Japanese publisher Kodansha announced the winners on Wednesday for its 47th annual Manga Awards.

Best Shōnen Manga

Shangri-La Frontier

Shangri-La Frontier

Magazine:Summary: Second year high school student Rakurou Hizutome is interested in one thing only: finding "shitty games" and beating the crap out of them. His gaming skills are second to none, and no game is too bad for him to enjoy. So when he's introduced to the new VR game, he does what he does best—min-maxes and skips the prologue to jump straight into the action. But can even an expert gamer like Rakurou discover all the secrets thathides...?

Other nominees for Best Shōnen Manga included Akane-banashi , Kaoru Hana wa Rin to Saku , Gachiakuta , and Megumi no Daigo: Kyūkoku no Orange .

Shangri-La Frontier was also nominated in 2022, but That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime won that year.

Best Shōjo Manga

My Girlfriend's Child

Magazine:Summary: Sachi and her boyfriend Takara are a young couple in high school. They go to school together, hang out, and even engage in the more intimate side of dating. However, after a recent evening of sex, Sachi gets the feeling that something isn't right and buys a pregnancy test. Later, in the bathroom of a family restaurant far from her home, she sees the two red lines that will change her life forever. A tender and honest look at the realities of teen pregnancy,is sure to spark conversation.

Other nominees for Best Shōjo Manga included In the Clear Moonlit Dusk , Tamon’s B-Side , and A Sign of Affection

Best General Manga

Magazine:Summary: Excellent student Iwakura Mitsumi has always dreamt about leaving her small town, going to a prestigious university, and making positive change in the world. But she's so focused on reaching her goals that she's not prepared for the very different (and overwhelming) city life that awaits her in a Tokyo high school. Luckily, she makes fast friends with Shima Sousuke, a handsome classmate who's as laid-back as she is over-prepared. Can this naive country girl make it big in Tokyo with Sousuke by her side?

Other nominees for Best General Manga included Onna no Sono no Hoshi , The Darwin Incident , Manshū Ahen Squad , Medalist , and Liaison: Kodomo no Kokoro Shinryōsho .

Skip and Loafer was also nominated in 2022, but Police in a Pod won that year.

In past years, Kodansha gave out a "Best Children's Manga" award as well, but starting in 2015 Kodansha has integrated the nominees for that category into the Best Shōnen Manga and Best Shōjo Manga categories instead.

Last year, Taiki Kawakami 's That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime won the Best Shonen Manga award. Rikachi 's Nina the Starry Bride won the Best Shōjo Manga award. Miko Yasu 's Police in a Pod won the Best General Manga award.

