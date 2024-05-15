News
Daewon Media's MUZIK TIGER Characters Get Anime by Shin-Ei Animation
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
30 1-minute episodes premiere in 2025
South Korean media company Daewon Media announced on Thursday that it is collaborating with its longtime partner, Japanese studio Shin-Ei Animation, to produce an anime of its MUZIK TIGER series of characters. The anime will have 30 1-minute episodes, and will premiere simultaneously in Japan and South Korea in 2025.
The MUZIK TIGER franchise centers on Toffee, a tiger that lives in the forest with other animal friends. With this anime, Daewon Media aims to expand the franchise's audience from its core fanbase of Generation MZ (Millennial/Generation Z) in South Korea to other generations and countries around the world.
Source: PR Times, Comic Natalie