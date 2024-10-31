Tales of Graces f Remastered Gameplay Trailer Streamed

Remastered version with included DLC launches on January 17

Bandai Namco Entertainment America started streaming a gameplay trailer for its Tales of Graces f Remastered , a remaster of the PlayStation 3 game Tales of Graces f , which is a port of the original Nintendo Wii's Tales of Graces , on Wednesday. The video also announces the start of pre-order for the game.

As noted in the above video, features for the remastered game include: destination icons, On/Off toggle for encounters, instant retry battles, and post-battle dialogue subtitles. The video also goes over the battle system and highlights the DLC included.

The remastered game will launch worldwide for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on January 17.

The remastered version includes over 80 DLC packs and items from the original game, enhanced visuals, newly localized English scenes, and auto-save.

Bandai Namco describes the story:

In Tales of Graces f Remastered, players will follow the adventures of Asbel and his friends as they embark on a world-spanning quest filled with unforgettable characters, shocking revelations, and unique companions brought together through promises made across time. The title is set in the world of Ephinea, a planet blessed with abundant greenery. The journey takes players across a world ruled by three great nations, each with the power of Eleth.

The original Tales of Graces debuted in Japan for Wii in December 2009. The game got a port titled Tales of Graces f in Japan for PS3 in December 2010 and in the West in 2012.

Tales of Arise, the latest console role-playing game in the Tales of franchise, launched for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam in September 2021 in the West and in Japan.

Source: Press release





Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.