Deadline: Paul W.S. Anderson to Write, Direct New The House of the Dead Film

The House of the Dead

Entertainment news website Deadline reported on Thursday that Paul W.S. Anderson is planning to write and direct a new feature film based on'sgame series. Anderson is pitching the project "immediately," and his team plans to begin production by mid- to late-2025.

Anderson's Impact Pictures producing partner Jeremy Bolt, Sega 's Toru Nakahara , Story Kitchen's Dmitri M. Johnson, Mike Goldberg, and Dan Jevons are listed to produce. Timothy I. Stevenson will be an executive producer.

Anderson plans to base the film on The House of the Dead III , which follows Lisa Rogan, who is trying to rescue her father, Daniel Curien, the son of the man who triggered the zombie outbreak.

Sega 's franchise previously inspired the 2003 House of the Dead live-action film directed by Uwe Boll.

Anderson has directed films based on games such as Resident Evil , Monster Hunter , and Mortal Kombat .

Sega 's original The House of the Dead game launched in arcades in Japan in 1996. The game then launched for PC and Sega Saturn in 1998. The sequel game The House of the Dead 2 debuted in arcades in 1998. The game received ports for Sega Dreamcast in 1999 and for PC in 2001.

Forever Entertainment signed an agreement with Sega in October 2019 to create remakes of The House of the Dead and The House of the Dead 2 games. Forever Entertainment and MegaPixel's remake debuted on Nintendo Switch in April 2022. The game received ports for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, Google Stadia, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5.

