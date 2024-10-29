Sony Offers Monster Hunter PS5 Cover & Controllers

It's a monster of a gaming console cover

Sony 's PlayStation brand is gearing up for the upcoming Monster Hunter Wilds with a new Monster Hunter themed PS5 game console cover and DualSense controller. This is the latest Monster Hunter themed PlayStation console after the Monster Hunter World themed PS4 Pro in 2018.

Image via x.com ©CAPCOM. ©Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc. All rights reserved.

The Japanese PlayStation X (formerly Twitter ) account announced the items on October 23. They will be Japan-exclusive limited releases, and pre-orders begin on October 30.

The specially designed Monster Hunter Wilds DualSense® wireless controller and PS5® cover will be released in limited quantities in Japan on Friday, February 28, 2025!

Pre-orders begin on Wednesday, October 30.



According to the PlayStation 's website the Monster Hunter Wilds themed PS5 cover and DuelSense controller will be sold separately. The cover is listed at 9,980 yen and the controller at 12,480 yen (about US$66 and US$82, respectively) for February 28.