News
2.5 Dimensional Seduction: Angels on Stage! Game Launches for PC
posted on by Alex Mateo
Aiming and Team Caravan released 2.5 Dimensional Seduction: Angels on Stage! (2.5 Jigen no Lilysa: Tenshi-tachi no Stage), the smartphone game for the 2.5 Dimensional Seduction franchise, for PC via Steam on Thursday.
The cosplay battle role-playing game launched for iOS and Android devices on September 3.
In addition to the main story, the game features an original storyline approved by original author Yū Hashimoto.
The television anime of Yū Hashimoto's 2.5 Dimensional Seduction (2.5 Jigen no Lilysa) manga premiered on July 5, and it is airing for two consecutive cours (quarters of a year) for a half-year run. HIDIVE is streaming the anime.
Hashimoto launched the ongoing manga on Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ website in 2019. The manga has over 1.7 million copies in circulation. Seven Seas licensed the manga as part of its Ghost Ship imprint.
Source: Email correspondence