2.5 Dimensional Seduction: Angels on Stage! Game Launches for PC

Aiming and Team Caravan released 2.5 Dimensional Seduction: Angels on Stage! ( 2.5 Jigen no Lilysa : Tenshi-tachi no Stage ), the smartphone game for the 2.5 Dimensional Seduction franchise , for PC via Steam on Thursday.

Image courtesy of Aiming Yu Hashimoto/SHUEISHA, Ririsa Project ©Aiming Inc.

The cosplay battle role-playing game launched for iOS and Android devices on September 3.

In addition to the main story, the game features an original storyline approved by original author Yū Hashimoto .

The television anime of Yū Hashimoto 's 2.5 Dimensional Seduction ( 2.5 Jigen no Lilysa ) manga premiered on July 5, and it is airing for two consecutive cours (quarters of a year) for a half-year run. HIDIVE is streaming the anime.

Hashimoto launched the ongoing manga on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ website in 2019. The manga has over 1.7 million copies in circulation. Seven Seas licensed the manga as part of its Ghost Ship imprint.

Source: Email correspondence