2.5 Dimensional Seduction Reveals More Anime Cast, Smartphone Game

The Jump Festa '24 event on Saturday revealed a new cast member for the television anime of Yū Hashimoto 's 2.5 Dimensional Seduction ( 2.5 Jigen no Lilysa ) manga.

Aya Yamane joins the cast as 753♡.

Aiming and Team Caravan are also developing a smartphone game for the franchise titled 2.5 Jigen no Lilysa : Tenshi-tachi no Stage (2.5 Dimensional Seduction: Angels' Stage).

The anime will debut in 2024.

The anime stars:

Junya Enoki as Masamune Okumura

Kaori Maeda as Ririsa Amano (Seven Seas spells the name as Lilysa)

Akari Kitō as Mikari Tachibana

Hideki Okamoto ( Bakugan: Evolutions , Mysteria Friends ) is directing the anime at J.C. Staff . Takao Yoshioka ( Horimiya ) is handling series composition. Tomoyuki Shitaya ( Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma ) is designing the characters. Hiroaki Tsutsumi ( Dr. Stone ) is composing the music.

Seven Seas licensed the manga as part of its Ghost Ship imprint, and it describes the story:

“I have no interest in real girls!” So claims Okumura, the president of the school's manga club. He's your typical otaku , obsessed with a sexy (fictional) 2D manga character known as Lilliel. Then the new school year starts, and a (real!) 3D girl named Lilysa whose passion is cosplay joins the club. Lilysa convinces Okumura to become her photographer--and guess who her favorite manga character is? Not only that, but Lilysa is into modeling the fetishy stuff! The boundaries between 2D and 3D start to blur as this hot-blooded romantic comedy unfolds.

Hashimoto launched the manga in Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ website in 2019. The manga has over 1.7 million copies in circulation.