Seven Seas Licenses The Muscle Girl Next Door, 'Hello, Melancholic!', Witches Manga

Seven Seas Entertainment announced on Wednesday that it has licensed romance manga The Muscle Girl Next Door , the coming-of-age yuri manga Hello, Melancholic! , the Witches : The Complete Collection manga, the dark fantasy manga Sheeply Horned Witch Romi , and the mature manga 2.5 Dimensional Seduction .

Seven Seas will release Amesuke Ano's The Muscle Girl Next Door ( Tonari no Kinniku Joshi ) manga both digitally and in print in June 2022. It describes the story:

College student Daria isn't a big guy--he's thin and kinda scrawny, and he's a little self-conscious about it. When he bumps into Rubi-san, a totally cut lady who can haul massive logs around, he thinks she's the epitome of macho coolness. And it's more than just admiration or even envy--he's immediately smitten by her! Watch slight Daria chase after the buff and sexy Rubi in this charming modern love story.

Ano's published the manga in the pixiv Comic website in 2019, and Kadokawa published the manga's one compiled book volume in October 2019.

Seven Seas will release the first volume of Yayoi Osawa 's Hello, Melancholic! manga both digitally and in print in February 2022. It describes the story:

Asano Minato is a tall but stooping first-year high school student. Though she's an awesome trombone player, she does everything she can to fade into the background. Despite her best efforts, however, Minato catches the attention of her bubbly and charismatic upperclasswoman Hibiki, who wants Minato to join the band she's forming at school and won't take no for an answer! Will Minato be able to let go of the past and play in a band again? Can polar opposites harmonize through music? Slow jam your way into this dulcet yuri series!

Osawa launched the manga in Ichijinsha 's Comic Yuri Hime magazine in 2019, and ended it last November. Ichijinsha published the manga's third and final volume on March 17.

Seven Seas will release Daisuke Igarashi 's Witches : The Complete Collection ( Majo ) manga in one omnibus volume both digitally and in print in March 2022. It describes the story:

On a visit to the capital of a small country in the far west of Asia, a British girl named Nicola falls in love. The object of her affections is Mimar, a young man who works at a bazaar--yet despite her attempts, he doesn't notice her. Back at home in England, the ache of her unrequited love festers. After years spent obtaining wealth, fame, and “the secret of the world,” she returns to the bazaar to exact her deadly revenge upon Mimar and those he holds dearest. This story is just one of many in this dramatic collection, which features tales of witchcraft across the globe and even in the far reaches of outer space. Originally published as two volumes in Japan and winner of an Excellence Prize at the 2004 Japan Media Arts Festival, now you can own the entire series in English for the first time in this beautiful omnibus release.

Shogakukan published the two volumes of the manga in 2004 and 2005.

Igarashi launched the Children of the Sea ( Kaijū no Kodomo ) manga in Shogakukan 's IKKI magazine in 2007, and ended it in 2011. Shogakukan published five compiled book volumes for the manga, and Viz Media published all five volumes in English. The manga inspired an anime film adaptation that opened in Japan in May 2019. The manga earned nominations and awards of excellence from the 38th Japan Cartoonist Awards, the American Library Association's Young Adult Library Services Association, the School Library Journal , and the 13th Japan Media Arts Festival Awards.

Seven Seas will release the first volume of Yōichi Abe 's Sheeply Horned Witch Romi ( Yōkaku no Majo Romi ) manga both digitally and in print in March 2022. It describes the story:

The world has changed: everyone has fallen into a deep slumber, except the sheep...plus a sheep-horned witch and her senpai. And now monsters are closing in! Why are the only people still awake two teenagers in love with each other? Find out in this beautifully illustrated, unique dark fantasy!

Abe launched the manga with the inaugural issue of Kadokawa 's Bessatsu Dragon Age (now Young Dragon Age ) magazine in September 2017. Kadokawa published the manga's first volume in July 2020.



Seven Seas will release the first volume of Yū Hashimoto's 2.5 Dimensional Seduction ( 2.5 Jigen no Yūwaku ) manga both digitally and in print in February 2022 as part of its Ghost Ship imprint. Seven Seas describes the story:

“I have no interest in real girls!” So claims Okumura, the president of the school's manga club. He's your typical otaku , obsessed with a sexy (fictional) 2D manga character known as Lilliel. Then the new school year starts, and a (real!) 3D girl named Lilysa whose passion is cosplay joins the club. Lilysa convinces Okumura to become her photographer--and guess who her favorite manga character is? Not only that, but Lilysa is into modeling the fetishy stuff! The boundaries between 2D and 3D start to blur as this hot-blooded romantic comedy unfolds.

Hashimoto launched the manga in Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ website in 2019. Shueisha will publish the manga's 10th compiled book volume on Friday.

Source: Press release