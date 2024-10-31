News
RPG Maker WITH Software Launches for PS4, PS5 on February 21
posted on by Alex Mateo
NIS America announced on Thursday that it will release RPG Maker WITH, Gotcha Gotcha Games' new software in its RPG Maker series, for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on February 21, 2025. Both versions will be cross-compatible with the Nintendo Switch release.
Disclosure: As of November 1, 2022, Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, has agreed to acquire majority control of Anime News Network. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.
NIS America released the software in the West for Switch on October 11. The software launched for Switch in Japan on April 11.
The new software allows creators to make games with others through "asset sharing."
Gotcha Gotcha Games released its RPG Maker Unite software in the Unity Asset Store in April 2023.
Source: Email correspondence
