RPG Maker WITH Software Launches for PS4, PS5 on February 21

announced on Thursday that it will release , Gotcha Gotcha Games' new software in itsseries, for5 and4 on February 21, 2025. Both versions will be cross-compatible with theSwitch release.

NIS America released the software in the West for Switch on October 11. The software launched for Switch in Japan on April 11.

The new software allows creators to make games with others through "asset sharing."

Gotcha Gotcha Games released its RPG Maker Unite software in the Unity Asset Store in April 2023.

Source: Email correspondence





Disclosure: As of November 1, 2022, Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, has agreed to acquire majority control of Anime News Network. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.