RPG Maker WITH Software Announced for Switch

New software allows creators to make games with others through "asset sharing"

Japanese gaming news website Famitsu revealed on Tuesday that developer Gotcha Gotcha Games will release a new software in its RPG Maker series titled RPG Maker WITH for Nintendo Switch. The next issue of Weekly Famitsu magazine will reveal more information on Thursday.

Image via Famitsu.com

The new software will allow creators to make games with others through "asset sharing."

Gotcha Gotcha Games released its RPG Maker Unite software in the Unity Asset Store on April 27.

The software was previously scheduled to debut on April 6 but the development company delayed it in order "to further improve the product's quality and stability." The software was originally slated for 2022, but was delayed to spring 2023 to optimize the software to ensure proper back-end coordination with the Unity Editor. The software launched first on the Unity Asset Store. The Steam version is slated for release later this year with a more optimized installation process.

Kadokawa released the previous entry RPG Maker MZ ( RPG Tsukūru MZ ) on PC via Steam in August 2020.

Source: Famitsu.com via Gematsu





Disclosure: As of November 1, 2022, Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, has agreed to acquire majority control of Anime News Network. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.