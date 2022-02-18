RPG Maker Unite Software Revealed for 2022

New RPG Maker entry uses Unity engine

Developer Gotcha Gotcha Games announced on Tuesday that it is developing RPG Maker Unite , a new entry in the RPG Maker ( RPG Tsukūru, or Tkool) series. As the name implies, the software is now based on the Unity game engine, and thus users can create role-playing games that can be played natively as mobile apps. The software will debut on Windows and macOS this year.

RPG Maker Unite will have both an English version and a Japanese version.

Gotcha Gotcha Games describes the software:

Using the highly popular Unity Engine, RPG Maker Unite is here to provide a brand new experience for users old and new! Creating the RPG of your dreams has never been better!

Kadokawa released the previous entry RPG Maker MZ ( RPG Tsukūru MZ ) on PC via Steam in August 2020.