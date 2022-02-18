News
RPG Maker Unite Software Revealed for 2022
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
New RPG Maker entry uses Unity engine
Developer Gotcha Gotcha Games announced on Tuesday that it is developing RPG Maker Unite, a new entry in the RPG Maker (RPG Tsukūru, or Tkool) series. As the name implies, the software is now based on the Unity game engine, and thus users can create role-playing games that can be played natively as mobile apps. The software will debut on Windows and macOS this year.
RPG Maker Unite will have both an English version and a Japanese version.
Gotcha Gotcha Games describes the software:
Using the highly popular Unity Engine, RPG Maker Unite is here to provide a brand new experience for users old and new! Creating the RPG of your dreams has never been better!
Kadokawa released the previous entry RPG Maker MZ (RPG Tsukūru MZ) on PC via Steam in August 2020.