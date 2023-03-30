RPG Maker Unite Software Delayed Again

Game was scheduled to debut on April 6

RPG Maker Unite

Developer Gotcha Gotcha Games revealed on Thursday that itssoftware has been delayed to a yet unannounced date in order "to further improve the product's quality and stability." The game was originally scheduled to debut on April 6.

The software will launch first on the Unity Asset Store. The Steam version is slated to launch later this year with a more optimized installation process.

The software was originally slated for 2022, but was delayed to spring 2023 to optimize the software to ensure proper back-end coordination with the Unity Editor.

RPG Maker Unite will have both an English version and a Japanese version.

Gotcha Gotcha Games describes the software:

Using the highly popular Unity Engine, RPG Maker Unite is here to provide a brand new experience for users old and new! Creating the RPG of your dreams has never been better!

Kadokawa released the previous entry RPG Maker MZ ( RPG Tsukūru MZ ) on PC via Steam in August 2020.

Disclosure: As of November 1, 2022, Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, has agreed to acquire majority control of Anime News Network. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.