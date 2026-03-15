Haruhisa Nakata's Night Light Hounds Manga Ends on April 11

Series about gang member who gets involved in fight between creatures of the night debuted in October 2024

Haruhisa Nakata announced on X (formerly Twitter ) on Friday the Night Light Hounds manga will end in the next chapter on April 11.

Nakata launched the series on the Shonen Jump+ platform in October 2024. Shueisha shipped the third compiled book volume on January 5.

MANGA Plus is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Jimmy is a gang member in one of the world's few underground cities, Silent Bay City. One day, he meets a girl and gets embroiled in a fight between the creatures of the night. Brought to you by the author of " Levius ", Haruhisa Nakata , Night Light Hounds is a thrilling dark fantasy!

Nakata launched Levius in Shogakukan 's Monthly Ikki magazine in January 2013, but ended the series in September 2014 when the magazine ceased publication. The manga then relaunched in Shueisha 's Ultra Jump magazine under the title Levius/est in March 2015, and ended in June 2021. Viz Media licensed the manga.

The manga inspired a 3D CG anime series that debuted worldwide on Netflix in November 2019.

Nakata also provided the original character designs for P.A. Works ' television anime Fairy gone .