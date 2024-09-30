Levius Artist Haruhisa Nakata Launches New Series

Night Light Hounds debuts on October 19

Levius artist Haruhisa Nakata announced on X (formerly Twitter ) on Monday that he will debut a new dark fantasy series Night Light Hounds on the Jump+ platform on October 19.

Nakata ended the Levius sequel series Levius/est in June 2021.

Nakata launched Levius in Shogakukan 's Monthly Ikki magazine in January 2013, but ended the series in September 2014 when the magazine ceased publication. The manga then relaunched in Shueisha 's Ultra Jump magazine under the title Levius/est in March 2015. Viz Media licensed the manga.

The manga inspired a 3D CG anime series that debuted worldwide on Netflix in November 2019.

Nakata also provided the original character designs for P.A. Works ' television anime Fairy gone .

