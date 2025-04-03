Sung Hoo Park's Bullet/Bullet Anime Reveals 8 More Cast

The staff for Sunghoo Park 's original anime series Bullet/Bullet revealed eight more cast on Thursday.

The newly announced cast are (image above from top left to bottom right):

Yoshihisa Kawahara as Breakfast, the eldest of the five highly-skilled assassin siblings called Cook Siblings

as Breakfast, the eldest of the five highly-skilled assassin siblings called Cook Siblings Ai Kakuma as Afternoon Tea, vicious martial artist and eldest daughter of the Cook Siblings

as Afternoon Tea, vicious martial artist and eldest daughter of the Cook Siblings Nao Tamura as Lunch, a pro wrestler and second son of the Cook Siblings

as Lunch, a pro wrestler and second son of the Cook Siblings Mayumi Shintani as Brunch, Lunch's twin brother and also a pro wrestler

as Brunch, Lunch's twin brother and also a pro wrestler Ai Orikasa (also plays as Qu-0213 Ei-baba) as Dinner, the recluse fourth son of the Cook Siblings skilled at remotely controlling drones

(also plays as Qu-0213 Ei-baba) as Dinner, the recluse fourth son of the Cook Siblings skilled at remotely controlling drones Shinichirō Kamio as Sushimaru Tempura, a Kabuki Man and assassin who fights using samurai and sumo wrestling techniques

as Sushimaru Tempura, a Kabuki Man and assassin who fights using samurai and sumo wrestling techniques Hironori Kondō as Destro Inu (Destro Dog), a pro wrestler and assassin possessed with the soul of a brave Samoyed dog

as Destro Inu (Destro Dog), a pro wrestler and assassin possessed with the soul of a brave Samoyed dog Yūichi Nakamura as Batting Center Saitō, an assassin who throws baseball-shaped bombs at high speed

The staff also revealed more screenshots from the anime:

The anime's first eight episodes will stream exclusively on's "Star" brand starting on July 16, and episodes nine to 12 will start streaming on August 13.

The anime stars (Some character name romanizations are not confirmed):

The anime's story is set in the near-future, where civilization has collapsed and the world has become a wasteland, and people live by using relics from the past. A boy named Gear who works at a junk shop teams up with a gambling addict named Shirokuma and a Qu-0213 robot that has four personalities, to run a "theft business" to take back items that were unjustly stolen. One day, Gear receives a request from a mysterious girl named Noa, who is being chased by an assassin, to steal back an item. Suddenly, Gear and his gang are also chased by an armed group from the wasteland, as they might have stolen a secret that can shake the whole world.

Sunghoo Park (director of Jujutsu Kaisen , Garo -Vanishing Line- ) is directing the series. He spent a decade drafting the story for an original series. Park's studio E&H production and GAGA are producing the project.

Aki Kindaichi ( Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray ) is supervising and writing the anime's scripts. Takahiro Yoshimatsu ( Goodbye, Don Glees! , Overlord , Hunter × Hunter 2011) is designing the characters and serving as chief animation director. Hidetaka Tenjin , a prolific illustrator and mechanical designer for franchises such as Macross and Space Battleship Yamato , is serving as concept designer and mechanical designer for the anime. Shin Misawa ( Initial D , Capeta ) is credited as car action director.



