Sung Hoo Park's Bullet/Bullet Anime Reveals Cast, July 16 Net Debut in Teaser

posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Marina Inoue voices anime's protagonist Gear

Point Set revealed the main cast, key visual, teaser promotional video, and July 16 premiere of director Sung Hoo Park's original anime series Bullet/Bullet on Wednesday.

The anime stars (Some character name romanizations are not confirmed):

Top row in image above:

  • Marina Inoue as Gear, a boy who works at a junk shop and runs a "theft business" to take back items that were unjustly stolen
  • Kazuhiro Yamaji as Shirokuma (Polar Bear), a gambling addict who runs the "theft business" with Gear and Qu-0213 robot

Middle row (from left to right):

  • Rie Kugimiya as Qu-0213 Nosa-ane, one of the Qu-0213 robot's personality who cares for Gear like a younger brother
  • Kana Hanazawa as Qu-0213 Kau-ane, Nosa's twin sister that has the delinquent personality
  • Tomokazu Seki as Qu-0213 Naka-ani, the robot that has the laid-back uncle personality
  • Ai Orikasa as Qu-0213 Ei-baba, the robot that has the kindhearted grandmother personality and the team's cook

Bottom row (from left to right):

The anime's first eight episodes will stream exclusively on Disney+'s "Star" brand starting on July 16, and episodes nine to 12 will start streaming on August 13.

The anime's story is set in the near-future, where civilization has collapsed and the world has become a wasteland, and people live by using relics from the past. A boy named Gear who works at a junk shop teams up with a gambling addict named Shirokuma and a Qu-0213 robot that has four personalities, to run a "theft business" to take back items that were unjustly stolen. One day, Gear receives a request from a mysterious girl named Noa, who is being chased by an assassin, to steal back an item. Suddenly, Gear and his gang is also chased by an armed group from the wasteland, as they might have stolen a secret that can shake the whole world.

Sung Hoo Park (director of Jujutsu Kaisen, Garo -Vanishing Line-) is directing the series. He spent a decade drafting the story for an original series. Park's studio E&H production and GAGA are producing the project.

Aki Kindaichi (Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray) is supervising and writing the anime's scripts. Takahiro Yoshimatsu (Goodbye, Don Glees!, Overlord, Hunter × Hunter 2011) is designing the characters and serving as chief animation director. Hidetaka Tenjin, a prolific illustrator and mechanical designer for franchises such as Macross and Space Battleship Yamato, is serving as concept designer and mechanical designer for the anime. Shin Misawa (Initial D, Capeta) is credited as car action director.

Source: Press release

