Sung Hoo Park's Bullet/Bullet Anime Reveals Cast, July 16 Net Debut in Teaser

Point Set revealed the main cast, key visual, teaser promotional video, and July 16 premiere of director Sung Hoo Park 's original anime series Bullet/Bullet on Wednesday.

Image courtesy of Point Set ©E&H/GAGA

The anime stars (Some character name romanizations are not confirmed):

Top row in image above:

Marina Inoue as Gear, a boy who works at a junk shop and runs a "theft business" to take back items that were unjustly stolen

as Gear, a boy who works at a junk shop and runs a "theft business" to take back items that were unjustly stolen Kazuhiro Yamaji as Shirokuma (Polar Bear), a gambling addict who runs the "theft business" with Gear and Qu-0213 robot

Middle row (from left to right):

Rie Kugimiya as Qu-0213 Nosa-ane, one of the Qu-0213 robot's personality who cares for Gear like a younger brother

as Qu-0213 Nosa-ane, one of the Qu-0213 robot's personality who cares for Gear like a younger brother Kana Hanazawa as Qu-0213 Kau-ane, Nosa's twin sister that has the delinquent personality

as Qu-0213 Kau-ane, Nosa's twin sister that has the delinquent personality Tomokazu Seki as Qu-0213 Naka-ani, the robot that has the laid-back uncle personality

as Qu-0213 Naka-ani, the robot that has the laid-back uncle personality Ai Orikasa as Qu-0213 Ei-baba, the robot that has the kindhearted grandmother personality and the team's cook

Bottom row (from left to right):

Asami Seto as Noa, a mysterious girl being chased by an assassin

as Noa, a mysterious girl being chased by an assassin Makoto Furukawa as Barrel, the boss of an armed group from the wasteland

as Barrel, the boss of an armed group from the wasteland Takamasa Mogi as Wheel, Barrel's close aide

as Wheel, Barrel's close aide Yūki Wakai as Rin, a police officer with a secret identity

Image via Comic Natalie © E&H/GAGA

The anime's first eight episodes will stream exclusively on's "Star" brand starting on July 16, and episodes nine to 12 will start streaming on August 13.

The anime's story is set in the near-future, where civilization has collapsed and the world has become a wasteland, and people live by using relics from the past. A boy named Gear who works at a junk shop teams up with a gambling addict named Shirokuma and a Qu-0213 robot that has four personalities, to run a "theft business" to take back items that were unjustly stolen. One day, Gear receives a request from a mysterious girl named Noa, who is being chased by an assassin, to steal back an item. Suddenly, Gear and his gang is also chased by an armed group from the wasteland, as they might have stolen a secret that can shake the whole world.

Sung Hoo Park (director of Jujutsu Kaisen , Garo -Vanishing Line- ) is directing the series. He spent a decade drafting the story for an original series. Park's studio E&H production and GAGA are producing the project.

Aki Kindaichi ( Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray ) is supervising and writing the anime's scripts. Takahiro Yoshimatsu ( Goodbye, Don Glees! , Overlord , Hunter × Hunter 2011) is designing the characters and serving as chief animation director. Hidetaka Tenjin , a prolific illustrator and mechanical designer for franchises such as Macross and Space Battleship Yamato , is serving as concept designer and mechanical designer for the anime. Shin Misawa ( Initial D , Capeta ) is credited as car action director.



Source: Press release