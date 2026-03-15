Yuka Kitagawa's Ai ga Nakereba Idol Dekinai Manga Ends on April 13

Image via Amazon © Yuka Kitagawa, Kodansha

The April issue of Kodansha 's Bessatsu Friend magazine revealed on Friday that Yuka Kitagawa 's Ai ga Nakereba Idol Dekinai ( Without Love, I Can't Be an Idol . ) manga will end in the magazine's next issue on April 13.

The manga's story centers on Noa Kuroda, a hardcore fan of Ibuki, a member of the super popular idol group ILY. After watching the group's live performance, Noa bumps into Ibuki at a convenience store, both grabbing the last available pudding. Knowing that Ibuki is under a lot of stress, Noa tries to hide the fact that she's a hardcore fan. Out of nowhere, Ibuki drags Noa to a "one-night-only getaway."

Kitagawa launched the manga in Bessatsu Friend in April 2024. Kodansha published the manga's first compiled book volume in October 2024, and the fourth volume on January 13.

Kitagawa launched the Sekai de Ichiban Itaranu Koi ( The Most Immature Love in the World ) manga in Bessatsu Friend on October 2020, and ended it in May 2021.

Kodansha USA Publishing has released Kitagawa's three-volume When We Shout for Love manga in English digitally.

Source: Bessatsu Friends April issue