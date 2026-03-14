Amazon Prime Video Raises Price of Ad-Free Tier in U.S.

'Prime Video Ultra' Tier raises price to US$4.99 per month on top of regular Prime subscription

Amazon announced on Friday it is raising the price of its ad-free subscription tier in the U.S. on April 10 from US$2.99 to US$4.99 per month and rebranding it as Prime Video Ultra. The subscription tier will now include five concurrent streams (previously three), 100 downloads (previously 25), and exclusive access to 4K/UHD streaming.

The features for the default Prime Video services included with Amazon Prime subscriptions will also change. Users can now view four concurrent streams (previously three) and use 50 downloads for offline viewing (previously 25). Dolby Vision is also now available.

The Prime Video Ultra tier is available for customers in the U.S. only.

The streaming service launched ads for subscribers in 2024, excluding content purchased or rented.

Amazon raised the annual subscription price of its Amazon Prime service from US$119 to US$139 and its monthly subscription price from US$12.99 to US$14.99 in February 2022. The company had stated at the time that it planned to triple the amount of original shows and movies that debut on the Amazon Prime Video streaming service.

Amazon Prime Video 's vice president for APAC (Asia Pacific) & ANZ (Australia and New Zealand) Gaurav Gandhi stated during the "Prime Video Presents: International Originals" presentation in London on February 12 that he wants the streaming service to become the preferred destination for anime globally.

Amazon Prime and Amazon-owned Twitch laid off "several hundred" employees in January 2024. The senior vice-president of Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios Mike Hopkins ' email to the employees at the time stated the companies were looking to "prioritize our investments for the long-term success of our business."

Sources: Amazon News, Deadline (Dade Hayes)