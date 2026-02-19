Prime Video VP: 'We Want to Become Preferred Destination for Anime Content Globally'

Amazon Prime Video 's vice president for APAC (Asia Pacific) & ANZ (Australia and New Zealand) Gaurav Gandhi stated during the "Prime Video Presents: International Originals" presentation in London on February 12 that he wants the streaming service to become the preferred destination for anime globally. At the presentation, Gandhi stated that anime is "a category truly experiencing explosive growth." Gandhi then added: "Given that we are the home for the best anime in Japan, we want to become the preferred destination for anime content globally too."

The presentation also revealed that Prime Video will stream the The Ghost in the Shell ( Kōkaku Kidōtai THE GHOST IN THE SHELL ) anime, the Hokuto no Ken -Fist of the North Star- anime, and the second season of the From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman anime.

Amazon U.S. launched the Anime Strike streaming service as its first branded on-demand subscription service in January 2017. It offered more than 1,000 television anime episodes and films to Prime Video members in the United States for an additional subscription fee. The service was shut down in January 2018, and anime titles that formerly streamed on the platform were moved to Prime Video.

Amazon announced its AI-dubbing pilot program for English and Latin American dubs on March 5, 2025.

Prime Video's streams of the Banana Fish anime and No Game, No Life Zero anime previously listed "AI beta" dubs for its English and Latin American Spanish dubs. The company's streams of the Pet anime and Journal of the Mysterious Creatures anime were also listing the English and Latin American Spanish dubs as "AI beta" dubs. The Vinland Saga anime's stream listed its Latin American Spanish dub as an "AI beta" dub .

Users on social media started noticing the AI English dubs and posting about them in late November last year.

Amazon Prime Video has since removed the English and Latin American dubs for Banana Fish and No Game, No Life Zero . As of December 3, the Journal of the Mysterious Creatures and Pet anime's "AI beta" English dubs had remained on the service, but they were removed as of December 4. The Latin American Spanish dub for Vinland Saga was also removed as of December 4.

