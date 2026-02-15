Latest Love Live! Idols Offer 1st Music Video

Ikizu Live! Love Live! Bluebird , the latest project from the popular idol franchise Love Live! , debuted its first music video over Valentine's Day weekend. The music video for the song “Dou-Da? Doing” premiered during the Ikizu Live! idols' first-ever concerts at the Makuhari Event Hall in Chiba Prefecture, and is now streaming on the project's YouTube channel:

The concerts also announced that Kadokawa will publish the idols' story, previously serialized on X (formerly Twitter ), as a book this year after being expanded by franchise writer Sakurako Kimino and illustrated in color. Burisuke is also launching the official comic series from Kadokawa this year.

The group's second single with "Dou-Da? Doing" and "Regain Again Llllove" will go on sale on June 10. Tickets are already on sale for the group's second round of concerts on September 19 and 20.

The Love Live! franchise teased Ikizu Live! Love Live! Bluebird during the finale of the " Love Live! Series Asia Tour 2024" at the K-Arena Yokohama. The newest Love Live! group formally made their debut in May 2025 with an introduction of all the characters. 10 high school students attending Love Academy High School (shortened as L High), a string of fictional online satellite schools all across Japan, make up this new school idol group. Each character has their own X/ Twitter account.

The Love Live! school idol franchise launched in 2010 and has since spawned the Love Live! Sunshine!! , Love Live! Nijigasaki High School Idol Club , Love Live! Superstar!! and Love Live! Hasu no Sora Jōgakuin School Idol Club spinoffs.

Sources: Press release, Ikizu Live! Love Live! Bluebird's YouTube channel, Comic Natalie





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.