Iron Wok Jan! Anime's Teaser Video Unveils Main Cast, More Staff

The official website for the television anime of Shinji Saijyo 's cooking manga Iron Wok Jan! ( Tetsunabe no Jan! ) unveiled the anime's teaser promotional video, teaser visual, main cast members, and additional staff on Wednesday. The anime will air on the TV Tokyo channel.





The anime will star:

Kikunosuke Toya as Jan Akiyama

Ikumi Hasegawa as Kiriko Gobanchō

Kōhei Amasaki as Takao Okonogi

Kenjirō Tsuda is narrating the anime.

Makoto Uezu ( Akame ga KILL! , Assassination Classroom , Scum's Wish , KonoSuba – God’s blessing on this wonderful world!! ) is in charge of the series scripts. Masako Matsumoto ( Aldnoah.Zero , Overtake!) is designing the characters and also serving as the chief animation director. Tomoki Kikuya ( Bocchi the Rock! , Oblivion Battery ) is composing the music.

Additional staff members include:

Ei Aoki ( Fate/Zero , Aldnoah.Zero , Girls Bravo , Wandering Son ) is directing the anime at TROYCA . The anime will debut this year.

The original Iron Wok Jan! manga centers on a brilliant young chef named Jan Akiyama, who works at a top class restaurant where he is constantly challenging Kiriko Gobanchō, the granddaughter of the restaurant's owner and a great chef in her own right. While Kiriko believes that food should be made with the customer in mind, Jan believes that cooking should be used for competition.

Saijyo ran the original manga in Akita Shoten 's Weekly Shōnen Champion magazine from 1995 to 2000, and Akita Shoten published 27 volumes for the series. ComicsOne published the first 13 volumes of the series in English from 2002 to 2005, before DrMaster acquired the license and published the remaining volumes from 2005 to 2007.

Saijyo also published the Tetsunabe no Jan! R: Chōjō Sakusen ( Iron Wok Jan! R: The Summit Operations ) manga in Weekly Shōnen Champion , and Akita Shoten published 10 compiled book volumes for the series. Saijyo launched the Tetsupai no Jan! spinoff manga in Takeshobo 's Kindai Mahjong magazine in August 2015. Bingo Morihashi is credited for the spinoff manga's script. Takeshobo published the manga's seventh and final compiled book volume in March 2018. Saijyo launched the successor manga Tetsunabe no Jan!! 2nd ( Iron Wok Jan! 2nd) in 2017, and ended with its seventh volume in 2020.

The manga franchise has over 10 million copies in circulation.