News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, February 2-8
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Dragon Quest VII Reimagined debuts in top 3 spots; My Hero Academia: All's Justice debuts at #16
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|NSw
|Dragon Quest VII Reimagined
|Square Enix
|February 5
|177,563
|177,563
|2
|NSw 2
|Dragon Quest VII Reimagined
|Square Enix
|February 5
|160,101
|160,101
|3
|PS5
|Dragon Quest VII Reimagined
|Square Enix
|February 5
|118,798
|118,798
|4
|PS5
|Nioh 3
|Koei Tecmo
|February 6
|40,570
|40,570
|5
|NSw 2
|Mario Kart World
|Nintendo
|June 5, 2025
|10,875
|2,816,021
|6
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20, 2020
|8,302
|8,370,523
|7
|NSw 2
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|January 15
|8,089
|61,007
|8
|NSw 2
|Momotaro Dentetsu 2: Anata no Machi mo Kitto Aru Higashi Nihon-hen + Nishi Nihon-hen
|Konami
|November 13, 2025
|5,500
|267,814
|9
|NSw
|Pokémon Legends: Z-A
|Nintendo
|October 16, 2025
|5,029
|1,606,811
|10
|NSw 2
|Kirby Air Riders
|Nintendo
|November 20, 2025
|4,848
|496,272
|11
|NSw 2
|Pokémon Legends: Z-A
|Nintendo
|October 16, 2025
|4,484
|1,082,929
|12
|NSw
|Momotaro Dentetsu 2: Anata no Machi mo Kitto Aru Higashi Nihon-hen + Nishi Nihon-hen
|Konami
|November 13, 2025
|4,370
|317,670
|13
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nippon Microsoft
|June 21, 2018
|4,297
|4,146,383
|14
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|3,423
|6,542,229
|15
|NSw 2
|Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade
|Square Enix
|January 22
|3,163
|31,880
|16
|PS5
|My Hero Academia: All's Justice
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|February 5
|3,014
|3,014
|17
|NSw 2
|Donkey Kong Bananza
|Nintendo
|July 17, 2025
|3,006
|475,625
|18
|NSw 2
|Super Mario Party Jamboree + Jamboree TV
|Nintendo
|July 24, 2025
|2,989
|162,537
|19
|NSw
|Nintendo Switch Sports
|Nintendo
|April 29, 2022
|2,849
|1,697,389
|20
|NSw
|Super Mario Party Jamboree
|Nintendo
|October 17, 2024
|2,530
|1,480,865
Source: Famitsu