Japan's Video Game Rankings, February 2-8

posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Dragon Quest VII Reimagined debuts in top 3 spots; My Hero Academia: All's Justice debuts at #16

Japan's Game Ranking: February 2-8

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1NSwDragon Quest VII Reimagined Square Enix February 5 177,563 177,563
2NSw 2Dragon Quest VII Reimagined Square Enix February 5 160,101 160,101
3PS5Dragon Quest VII Reimagined Square Enix February 5 118,798 118,798
4PS5Nioh 3 Koei Tecmo February 6 40,570 40,570
5NSw 2Mario Kart World Nintendo June 5, 2025 10,875 2,816,021
6NSwAnimal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20, 2020 8,302 8,370,523
7NSw 2Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo January 15 8,089 61,007
8NSw 2Momotaro Dentetsu 2: Anata no Machi mo Kitto Aru Higashi Nihon-hen + Nishi Nihon-hen Konami November 13, 2025 5,500 267,814
9NSwPokémon Legends: Z-A Nintendo October 16, 2025 5,029 1,606,811
10NSw 2Kirby Air Riders Nintendo November 20, 2025 4,848 496,272
11NSw 2Pokémon Legends: Z-A Nintendo October 16, 2025 4,484 1,082,929
12NSwMomotaro Dentetsu 2: Anata no Machi mo Kitto Aru Higashi Nihon-hen + Nishi Nihon-hen Konami November 13, 2025 4,370 317,670
13NSwMinecraft Nippon Microsoft June 21, 2018 4,297 4,146,383
14NSwMario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 3,423 6,542,229
15NSw 2Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade Square Enix January 22 3,163 31,880
16PS5My Hero Academia: All's Justice Bandai Namco Entertainment February 5 3,014 3,014
17NSw 2Donkey Kong Bananza Nintendo July 17, 2025 3,006 475,625
18NSw 2Super Mario Party Jamboree + Jamboree TV Nintendo July 24, 2025 2,989 162,537
19NSwNintendo Switch Sports Nintendo April 29, 2022 2,849 1,697,389
20NSwSuper Mario Party Jamboree Nintendo October 17, 2024 2,530 1,480,865

Source: Famitsu

