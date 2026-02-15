Boyfriend on Demand Live-Action Korean Series Starring Black Pink's Jisoo Reveals Teaser Trailer, Stills

Image via Netflix Korea's X/Twitter account © Netflix

Netflix unveiled stills and a teaser video on February 5 for the Boyfriend On Demand romantic comedy live-action series starring Jisoo and In-guk Seo, offering a glimpse into its playful, tech-infused premise. The series debuts globally on Netflix on March 6.

Boyfriend On Demand follows Mi-rae (Jisoo), an overworked webtoon producer who turns to a virtual dating subscription service to escape her exhausting real life. Through the app, she “subscribes” to romance, stepping into fantasy dates that range from cherry-blossom campus strolls to seaside almost-kisses, all while navigating the emotional gap between digital dreams and everyday reality.

The teaser shows Mi-rae literally entering romance-webtoon-style scenarios, with the service asking, “Who would you like to date today?”—setting up a dopamine-fueled blend of office-life realism and virtual romance.

Jisoo described the series as a bright, fast-paced rom-com about growth as much as love, adding that it is designed to deliver second-hand butterflies to viewers who are tired of repetitive daily routines but still crave excitement.

Boyfriend On Demand is positioning itself as a fantasy-forward romantic comedy for audiences curious about what happens when dating becomes a subscription service.

Source: SpoTV News (Hey-won Chung)