Boyfriend on Demand Live-Action Korean Series Starring Black Pink's Jisoo Reveals Teaser Trailer, Stills

posted on by Wonhee Cho
Series about webtoon producer who turns to virtual dating subscription service debuts on Netflix on March 6

Image via Netflix Korea's X/Twitter account
© Netflix

Netflix unveiled stills and a teaser video on February 5 for the Boyfriend On Demand romantic comedy live-action series starring Jisoo and In-guk Seo, offering a glimpse into its playful, tech-infused premise. The series debuts globally on Netflix on March 6.

Boyfriend On Demand follows Mi-rae (Jisoo), an overworked webtoon producer who turns to a virtual dating subscription service to escape her exhausting real life. Through the app, she “subscribes” to romance, stepping into fantasy dates that range from cherry-blossom campus strolls to seaside almost-kisses, all while navigating the emotional gap between digital dreams and everyday reality.

The teaser shows Mi-rae literally entering romance-webtoon-style scenarios, with the service asking, “Who would you like to date today?”—setting up a dopamine-fueled blend of office-life realism and virtual romance.

Jisoo described the series as a bright, fast-paced rom-com about growth as much as love, adding that it is designed to deliver second-hand butterflies to viewers who are tired of repetitive daily routines but still crave excitement.

Boyfriend On Demand is positioning itself as a fantasy-forward romantic comedy for audiences curious about what happens when dating becomes a subscription service.

Source: SpoTV News (Hey-won Chung)

