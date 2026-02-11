Ghost in the Shell Director Mamoru Oshii Logs Over 8,000 Hours in Fallout 4

Ghost in the Shell director Mamoru Oshii revealed his favorite game as part of the "30 Questions with Director Mamoru Oshii " video streamed on the Ghost in the Shell franchise 's official YouTube channel on Sunday. Oshii said, "That's an easy answer. A game called Fallout 4. I've played it for over eight years." Oshii added that he recently checked his Steam account and saw he logged around 8,000 hours on Fallout 4. He added that with his time playing the game on PlayStation , he may have played the game for over 10,000 hours.

Oshii stated that he had just finished Hideo Kojima 's Death Stranding, but has since returned to Fallout 4. He continued, "When I play Death Stranding, I focus on that. But since I finished it, and I had nothing to do, I went back to Fallout 4. When a new Kojima work debuts, I'll play that. Other than that, I play Fallout 4."

The director also noted he dabbled in popular battle royale game PUBG , logging around 250 hours. “I got one legendary Chicken Dinner [playing the game]. I took a photo of it,” said Oshii. Oshii noted that online multiplayer games may not be for him, stating, "I prefer playing games by myself, or rather, I don't want to play games with people I don't know. Getting my [character's] head blown off by someone I don't know is unpleasant."

Similarly, he recalled a story he's told before: He played nothing but Virtua Fighter while directing Ghost in the Shell , and he started playing Virtua Fighter 2 when that came out. But then, one day, he was humiliatingly defeated … by a junior high schooler, and immediately gave up the game.

Regarding Fallout 4, Oshii said that if it was not for the game's V.A.T.S. system (in which the action slows down while the player aims at the target), he likely would not have been able to play it. He further elaborated, "Walking around the wasteland with your dog and carrying a rifle, it's like a game made just for me."

However, Oshii was upset when the game updated to a new version as he lost a significant portion of the mods he made to Fallout 4. "It took a lot of effort to reset the game [before the update]," stated Oshii.

The “30 Questions with Director Mamoru Oshii ” video streamed as part of the 30th anniversary of the Ghost in the Shell film (based on Masamune Shirow 's manga of the same name). Ghost in the Shell announced the project in mid-November.

The Ghost in the Shell ( Kōkaku Kidōtai THE GHOST IN THE SHELL ), Science SARU 's new The Ghost in the Shell television anime series, will debut in July.