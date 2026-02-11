Artist Sankaku Head Ends Weekly Serialization Pace

Himouto! Umaruchan artist Sankaku Head announced on his YouTube channel on February 4 that he will end his pace as a weekly serialization artist. He cites his health condition deteriorating as he grows older and a desire to focus on his children as reasons for the decision. The artist will switch to a monthly serialization pace going forward.

Image courtesy of Seven Seas © Shogakukan, SANKAKU HEAD

Sankaku Head

Shogakukan

launched the(My Beloved Daughter) manga in'sin February 2024.shipped the fourth compiled book volume on December 26.

Sankaku Head ended the Heisei Shōnen Dan manga in March 2023. The manga launched in Shueisha 's Weekly Young Jump magazine in November 2021. Shueisha released the manga's third and fourth volumes in April 2023.

Sankaku Head 's Made in Hikkomuse (or Maid in Hikkomuse ) manga debuted in Weekly Young Jump in November 2018, and ended in its seventh volume, which shipped in January 2021. The manga creator also drew a three-chapter manga titled Ore no Yome no Yome no Ore (My Wife's Wife's Me), which launched in February 2021.

Sankaku Head launched the original Himouto! Umaruchan manga in Weekly Young Jump in 2013 (after running an earlier two-chapter Himouto! Umaruchan ! version in Miracle Jump in 2012), and ended it in November 2017. Shueisha shipped the manga's 12th and final compiled book volume in December 2017. Seven Seas is releasing the manga in English.

The manga also inspired the Akita Imokko! Ebina-chan , Himōto! Umaru-chan S , and Himōto! Umaru-chan SS spinoff manga. Sankaku Head launched the Himōto! Umaru-chan G manga in Weekly Young Jump in November 2017, and ended it in April 2018.

The main manga inspired a 12-episode television anime series in July 2015. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired, and Sentai Filmworks licensed the series for home video. Himouto! Umaru-chan R , the second anime season based on the manga, premiered in Japan in October 2017. Sentai Filmworks licensed the sequel and streamed it on Amazon 's now-defunct Anime Strike service in the United States.