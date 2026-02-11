Sonic Racing CrossWorlds Game Adds Super Monkey Ball's AiAi on February 11

The official X/Twitter account for Sega 's Sonic Racing CrossWorlds racing game announced on Tuesday that it is adding AiAi from Super Monkey Ball in a free update on Wednesday, following a delay from January to account for the game's Legend Competition schedule last month. The Super Monkey Ball Festival will run from Thursday to Sunday.

Image via Sonic Racing CrossWorlds game's X/Twitter account © Sega

The game will add Tangle and Whisper from IDW Publishing 's Sonic the Hedgehog comic in February.

Sega released the game on September 25 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. The game got a release digitally for Nintendo Switch 2 on December 3. There is a Switch 2 upgrade pack for owners of the Switch version, and progress carries over. The physical Switch 2 release with the full game on the cartridge is slated for early 2026.

An animation project for the game debuted on August 29.