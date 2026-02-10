Bleach Soul Puzzle Mobile Game Ends Service

Match-3 game debuted in September 2024

The official website for KLab 's Bleach Soul Puzzle game, the first puzzle game based on the Bleach anime, announced on Monday that the game will end service on April 14.

Users can no longer purchase premium currency as of Monday. The official website will close, and support for the game will end on April 14.

The game features match-3 gameplay with special cut-in attacks by Bleach characters. Characters from the "Thousand-Year Blood War" arc appear in the game. Players can also create rooms for the characters.

The game launched for iOS and Android in September 2024. The game is available in English in Japanese.

Bleach : Rebirth of Souls , the new 3D arena fighting game for the Bleach franchise, launched in March 2025.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War - The Calamity , the fourth and final part of the Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War anime, will debut in July 2026.